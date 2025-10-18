Washington Huskies haunted by late turnovers in loss to Michigan

Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

ANN ARBOR, Mich — Washington found itself behind in the span of two plays.

For 43 minutes and 30 seconds, the Huskies and the Wolverines played a chess match on the famed grass of Michigan Stadium. Every drive was answered with a defensive stand as both teams tried to hang around waiting for the opportune moment.

Then, with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, Washington flinched. Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., looking for junior receiver Denzel Boston on a slant from UW’s own 18-yard line, threw the ball straight to lurking Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan. It was just Williams’ second interception of the season.

The Wolverines wasted no time pouncing on the opportunity. On the next play, Michigan running back Jordan Marshall burst through the middle for a 14-yard touchdown.

Three plays later, Washington flinched again. A second interception by Williams led to another Michigan touchdown and a dagger in the heart of any thoughts of another improbable UW comeback.

Washington’s comeback magic finally ran out Saturday at the Big House, as UW lost 24-7 against Michigan. Williams endured the first game of his career with multiple interceptions and Washington suffered just its second defeat of the season. The Huskies have not beaten the Wolverines at the Big House since Don James managed the feat in 1984.

Williams finished the game 20 for 32 passing for 209 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for the Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten). Boston led the team with 71 yards receiving on four catches, while senior running back Jonah Coleman added 50 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Washington got some defensive reinforcements before the game. Fifth-year edge rusher Zach Durfee made his return after a two-game absence caused by an elbow injury he picked up against No. 1 Ohio State Sept. 27, while senior linebacker Jacob Manu suited up after sitting out UW’s previous game against Rutgers. It’s the Arizona transfer’s third appearance of the season, meaning he can only play one more regular-season game in 2025 while maintaining his redshirt and eligibility for 2026.

Manu and Durfee made their impact felt early against the Wolverines (5-2, 3-1). Manu registered two tackles and a key pass breakup during the first half, while Durfee registered three tackles in his return. The Husky defense forced the Wolverines to go three-and-out on their first drive.

UW’s offense continued its trend of first-quarter struggles. A false start called against sixth-year right guard Geirean Hatchett stalled out UW’s first drive of the game, and senior Grady Gross missed a 36-yard field goal wide right to end UW’s second. It was his second miss in his previous three attempts after he went 1-for-2 on field goals during Washington’s win against Rutgers Oct. 10.

Gross’ miss insured Washington finished the first quarter scoreless. It’s the fourth consecutive game UW has failed to put points on the board during a game’s opening 15 minutes. Washington hasn’t scored in the first quarter since its 59-24 win during the 117th Apple Cup against Washington State.

More false starts — one by sophomore tight end Decker DeGraaf and another called on junior right tackle Drew Azzopardi — ended UW’s third offensive drive, perhaps caused by the 110,701 fans packed into the Big House. But the Huskies remained close because of Wolverine mishaps.

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill dropped an errant throw by Williams during UW’s first drive that might’ve set up for a pick six if he’d held onto the ball. The Wolverines drove to the Husky 33-yard line on their second drive, but failed to convert on fourth-and-one after wide receiver Semaj Morgan dropped a pass while wide open in the flat. And kicker Dominic Zvada, a consensus 2024 first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media, missed a 48-yard field goal with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

But the Wolverines did take advantage of Gross’ miss to grab the first lead of the game when freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood led a seven-play, 80-yard drive to the end zone. It was punctuated by a 22-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who caught a short screen then navigated untouched through the heart of UW’s defense to the goal line for a 7-0 Michigan lead.

Washington’s offense finally started to click late in the second half, going 70 yards on 13 plays and ending with a 1-yard touchdown run by Coleman. It was the 13th total touchdown and the 12th rushing for Coleman, who entered Saturday as the nation’s leader in both categories.

The most important play of the drive came three plays earlier with Washington facing second-and-19 near midfield. Williams connected with freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright for a 31-yard gain on a deep crossing route over the middle to get the Huskies into the red zone.

Neither team was able to break the stalemate for a majority of the third quarter. Washington went three-and-out on its first drive and punted after 10 plays during its second. Michigan drove deep into UW territory on its first possession of the second half, but sophomore running back Jordan Marshall was unable to convert a fourth-and-two after he was wrapped up by UW linebacker Xe’ree Alexander one yard short.

Through three quarters, Michigan went 2 for 8 on third downs and 0 for 2 on fourth downs.

But Williams’ third-quarter interceptions effectively slammed the door on the Huskies. After Marshall’s touchdown gave the Wolverines the lead, Underwood found tight end Zack Marshall in the end zone from 10 yards out to double it with 10:05 remaining. Michigan tacked on another three points with 4:54 remaining when Zvada made a 26-yard field goal before Williams threw a third interception with four minutes remaining.

Note

• Seventh-year tight end Quentin Moore was carted off the field after suffering an injury while blocking as part of UW’s punt shield in the second quarter. He spent several minutes on the turf being checked by trainers before being strapped to a board and driven out of the stadium. UW spokesperson Jeff Bechthold said Moore was conscious, responsive and had movement in all his extremities. Moore was taken to a hospital for precautionary testing