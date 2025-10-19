Federal probe underway after cracked windscreen forces United plane to divert

By Christopher Cann USA Today

Federal investigators are probing how a windscreen on a United Airlines flight cracked and forced a plane to reroute from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City last week.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement Sunday, that it was investigating the cracked windscreen on the Boeing 737-8, gathering radar, weather and flight recorder information. The windscreen was being sent to a lab for examination, the agency’s statement said.

United flight 1093 left from Denver Thursday and was en route to Los Angeles when the pilots spotted a crack in the windscreen, forcing them to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport.

United Airlines said in a statement to several news outlets there were 134 passengers on board and six flight crew members. After landing safely in Salt Lake City, another plane brought the passengers to Los Angeles.

The following day, two United Airlines planes collided at Chicago O’Hare International Airport when one plane’s wing clipped another plane’s rear stabilizer on the tarmac. No injuries were reported, according to the airline.

The incidents occurred amid a government shutdown that’s begun to cause delays at airports as Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) officers and air traffic controllers work without pay.

This article originally appeared on USA Today