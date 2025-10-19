Listeria recall of food included in federal school breakfast and lunch programs

By David J. Neal Miami Herald

Listeria found in an ingredient caused 91,585 pounds of breakfast burritos and wraps to be recalled nationwide by Los Angeles-area’s M.C.I Foods, the USDA announced Saturday night.

“These items were shipped to foodservice institutions nationwide,” said the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). “The Los Cabos, El Más Fino and Midamar brand products are included in the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.”

So, schools might want to check their cafeteria walk-in coolers or freezers.

“The problem was discovered,” the recall notice said, “when (M.C.I. Foods) notified FSIS of a positive listeria result in the scrambled egg component after the firm conducted routine sampling and testing of ready-to-eat ingredients from its external suppliers.”

Listeria infects 1,250 people in the United States each year, according to the CDC, and kills about 172. Adults over 65, newborns and people with damaged immune systems can suffer the worst from listeria. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths. Most people suffer high fevers, headaches, muscle aches, sometimes balance problems and confusion.

Here’s what’s recalled:

Los Cabos Sausage, Egg & 3 Cheese Breakfast Burrito in 12-pound cases, lot No. 80900.

Los Cabos Egg, Cheese, Potato & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap in 11.25-pound cases, product No. 77869, lot No. 80872 and product No. 97869, lot Nos. 80876 and 80881.

Los Cabos Egg, Cheese & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap in 16.2-pound cases, lot No. 80878.

Los Cabos Cheese, Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) & Egg Breakfast Wrap in 13.5-pound cases, lot Nos. 80892, 80898 and 80931.

El Mas Fino Egg, Ham, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito in 12-pound cases, lot No. 80903.

El Mas Fino Egg, Sausage, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito in 12-pound cases, lot No. 80897.

Midamar Egg, Cheese & Beef with Sausage Seasoning Breakfast Wrap in 11.25-pound cases, lot Nos. 80972 and 80977.

The recall notice says these products should be thrown away, but institutions probably should contact their vendors about refunds.

Questions about the recall should be directed to M.C.I. Foods, Inc. at 888-345-5364.

_____