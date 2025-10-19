Playboi Carti faces assault charge after alleged incident in Utah, reports say

USA Today

Rapper Playboi Carti reportedly faces an assault charge following an alleged incident in Utah.

The 30-year-old, born Jordan Terrell Carter, was accused of getting into an altercation with a limo driver near Park City on Oct. 2, according to Salt Lake City news stations KSL and KUTV. Per reports, Carti now faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

The Grammy-nominated musician was in Utah for his Antagonist 2.0 tour, which kicked off in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3.

The Atlanta native, who opened for The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour, is on his first headlining tour since 2021.

The venture had originally been announced at the Antagonist Tour in 2023, but was beset with postponements and an eventual cancellation.Carti made a splash in the rap scene with his song “Magnolia,” from his self-titled mixtape in 2017. The project debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and went on to amass nearly 6 billion streams.