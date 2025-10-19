The Dirt: Apartment buildings planned next to Hart Field

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Near Spokane’s Jefferson Elementary School, developers are looking to construct three apartment buildings, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The project, dubbed the Grove on Grand, would feature six units of housing in each structure. Each building would be three stories.

At 3518 S. Grand Blvd., the site spans roughly 0.6 acres and borders the eastern property line of Hart Field.

According to plans, a new road would service each building. A total of 15 parking spaces will be provided. Each of the total 18 units will span roughly 1,000 square feet and consist of two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are applied for.

The site, which consists of multiple residential properties, was purchased by developers Eric Johnson and Geoff Kellogg in 2021 and 2022 for a total of about $700,000, according to Spokane county property records.

But documents submitted to the city of Spokane list the developers as Ben Wharton, project manager for Heartland LLC, a Seattle-based real estate advisory and investment firm, and Matt Hutchins, founder of CAST Architecture, a Seattle-based firm.

The two recently completed a project about 1.5 miles north of the Grove site at 1517 S. Grand Blvd.

Plan documents for the Grove claim the project would mirror that of the recently completed project, which features a bicolored facade, front patios for each of the six units and design elements typical of northwest contemporary architecture.

The estimated cost of construction of the Grove is $5.5 million, plans show.

Hutchinson could not be reached for comment last week.

Frontier Behavioral Health plans expansion

Approximately 7,000 square feet of space at a Frontier Behavioral Health location is subject to an upcoming remodel, according to a construction application submitted to the city of Spokane.

The roughly $1.5 million project is planned just off Division Street at 5919 N. Lidgerwood St., across the street from Providence Holy Family Hospital.

The project would bring 14 new offices, two group rooms, a new restroom, an updated breakroom, space added to the lobby, a prescriber office and a nurse office, according to Carla Savalli, spokesperson for the provider.

Construction is expected to begin this year and conclude around the spring of next year, Savalli said.

ALSC Architects, a Spokane-based firm, designed the project. Spokane-based Bouten Construction is listed as the contractor, application documents show.

Restaurant explored

for East Central

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to revamp a space previously occupied by Beck’s Radiator Shop, according to city records.

Located at 108 N. Napa St., the location is near the Sprague Union District, more specifically just northeast of Bennidito’s Brewpub.

The project consists of renovating the space into a bar and restaurant, plans show.

However, the site is listed as contaminated by the Washington state Department of Ecology. The department confirmed soil remediation is required for the site due to its high levels of lead, reactive waste and petroleum products, according to its website.

The building site was awarded $27,000 as part of the state’s Brownfields Program, which identifies abandoned or underutilized properties that may have environmental contamination and helps communities put those properties back into use.

The contaminated site was purchased by Johnny Chan in 2021 for $6,000, according to Spokane County property records. In the submitted documents, Chan wrote that he intends to remediate the soil.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers and city building officials a chance to discuss the specifics of the project.

Architect for the project, Nick Hubof of DeRive Architecture, a Spokane Valley-based firm, said no detailed plans for the project have been developed as of last week. Plans were submitted to merely explore its feasibility, he said.