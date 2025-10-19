What to watch when Seahawks play Texans in Week 7

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Houston Texans feel like the perfect test for the Seahawks before they enter the bye week.

If the Seahawks really have the kind of defense they think they do, then they should be able to hold down a Texans offense that, despite the presence of quarterback C.J. Stroud, is just 22nd in the NFL in points scored at 21.6.

If the Seahawks offense is really as improved as it has looked through six games, averaging 27.7 points per game, fifth most in the NFL, then it should be able to move the ball Monday despite going against a Houston defense that is first in the NFL in points allowed at 12.2.

And if the Seahawks are really a contender for the NFC West – if not the Super Bowl – then they will figure out how to solve a perplexing hex in games played at Lumen Field during Mike Macdonald’s two seasons as head coach.

The Seahawks are just 4-8 at Lumen under Macdonald, and 1-2 this season. Both losses this season came in the last minute and by a combined seven points to the 49ers and Bucs – teams that are a combined 9-3.

If the Seahawks can do all of those things, they can head into their week off at 5-2 and assured of at least a tie at the top of the NFC West.

If not, they may at least have a better gauge of things they have to work on coming out of their break.

Houston, which had its bye last week, comes in at 2-3, wining two in a row after losing its first three.

Here are three things to watch:

Will Kenneth Walker III get the bulk of the ball-carrying load? On paper, this could be a tough game for the Seahawks to get their running game going. They are 24th in rushing offense at 104.2 per game while the Texans are seventh in rushing defense (90.6).

Walker has been the Seahawks’ most consistent running back this season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry for the season. But he’s gotten just 10 carries in each of the last two games, though good for 120 yards. Maybe this is the week the Seahawks feed it to him more, especially with a bye week upcoming.

Can Sam Darnold keep shining on a big stage? The MNF telecast is sure to put a bright spotlight on Darnold and his continued career resurgence since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Darnold has had his struggles on Monday night, going 2-2 as a starter with four touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions and a passer rating of just 56.4 compared to his career mark of 86.4.

But he played well on MNF last December against the Bears, leading the Vikings to a 30-12 win, completing 24 of 40 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

What about that banged-up secondary? Whether the Seahawks will have Love and Witherspoon remains unclear as each are listed as questionable. If Love is out, Ty Okada could get his fourth start of the season at safety. And even if Witherspoon is back it will be interesting to see how they divy up snaps at cornerback, and specifically how large a role there will or won’t be for Riq Woolen.

That Kirk is out for Houston means the Seahawks will face a slightly-undermanned Houston receiving corps. But 6-foot-4, 222-pound Nico Collins – who has 22 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns – will be a tough matchup for whoever they have in the secondary.

Prediction: Seahawks 19, Texans 13. This could be something of a defensive slugfest. But the Seahawks seem the more well-rounded team and the home woes have to end at some point, don’t they?