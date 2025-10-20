Australia’s rainforests become the first in the world to make concerning switch

By Lauren Liebhaber Miami Herald

Around the world, rainforests play a critically important role in climate regulation.

Trees and plants absorb and store a massive amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and in return, through photosynthesis, produce oxygen upon which all life on earth depends.

Rainforests also regularly release carbon dioxide through processes like respiration, decay and fires, but they have always absorbed more carbon dioxide than they release, acting as “carbon sinks,” according to experts.

In 2021, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory revealed that between 2000 and 2019, the ability of tropical rainforests to absorb large amounts of carbon decreased due to “large-scale deforestation, habitat degradation, and climate change effects, like more frequent droughts and fires.”

Now, at least one region’s rainforests have reached a tipping point.

Australia’s rainforests are the first in the world to switch from being a net carbon sink to a net carbon source, according to a news release from Australian National University and a study published Oct. 15 in Nature.

The study analyzed data from 1971 to 2019 and determined that more trees are dying from climate-related changes such as extreme temperatures, dryness and drought. In additional to increased tree mortality, this loss is not being offset by new tree growth, according to lead author Dr. Hannah Carle.

“Forests help to curb the worst effects of climate change by absorbing some of the carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels,” Carle said in the release. “We rely on them more than most people realize.”

Experts say this new finding has impacts on emission reduction targets, which are based, in part, on forests’ capacity to absorb carbon.

“Current models may overestimate the capacity of tropical forests to help offset fossil fuel emissions,” Carle said.

The study also found that an increase in the number and severity of cyclones driven by climate change is making it harder for new trees to grow, exacerbating the problem.

Per capita, Australia is one of the world’s biggest polluters and is already facing the consequences of a warming climate, the BBC reported.

The research team included Hannah Carle, David Bauman, Michael N. Evans, Ingrid Coughlin, Oliver Binks, Andrew Ford, Matthew Bradford, Adrienne Nicotra, Helen Murphy and Patrick Meir.

