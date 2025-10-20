Dear Annie: No kisses, please

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I have recently become acquainted with an older gentleman who is about the same age as my father would have been, well over 100. He is surprisingly active for his age, much more than I am, since I deal with some mobility challenges. We have gone out to lunch a few times, and I have even driven him to different events because he enjoys getting out and about.

The problem is that whenever I pick him up, he insists on giving me a big hug and a wet, sloppy kiss. I have told him more than once that I am not a hugger, and I try to turn my face away, but the kiss always lands on my cheek or even my ear. He laughs and says he will turn me into a hugger, as if I do not have a choice in the matter.

I know he means well, and I do not believe he is trying to be disrespectful, but I feel uncomfortable every single time. I do not want to stop spending time with him because I enjoy our outings, yet I also do not want to keep dreading the greeting. How can I put a stop to this behavior and set clear boundaries without making him feel embarrassed or rejected? – Non-Hugger

Dear Non-Hugger: You are thoughtful to recognize that this gentleman likely means well, but being well-meaning does not give him the right to cross your boundaries. Affection should feel welcome, not like something you need to dodge.

The next time he leans in, step back and say kindly but clearly, “I enjoy your company, but no kisses, please.” If he jokes about turning you into a hugger, smile and reply, “That will not be happening.” A little humor softens the message, but firmness makes it stick.

He may be lively and charming at his age, but respect is the real proof of good manners. If he truly values your friendship, he will honor your wishes.

Remember, saying no to a wet kiss is not unkind. It is simply self-respect, and that is something even the best of friends can understand.

Dear Annie: In a world that often feels rushed and stressful, I have started to pay more attention to the little things that brighten my days. My neighbor waves from her porch every morning when I head out for a walk. My daughter bursts into laughter when we try (and sometimes fail) to follow a new recipe together. My husband and I share quiet moments over coffee before the day begins, when the house is still and the world hasn’t started pulling us in every direction. Even my dog, who greets me at the door with the same joyful tail wag whether I’ve been gone for five minutes or five hours, reminds me of the beauty of simple love.

These small moments mean more to me than the big, planned celebrations. They are the threads that make life feel warm and whole. Still, I sometimes wonder if I am just becoming sentimental as I get older, or if others feel the same way, too. Do most people find that true happiness comes not from grand achievements but from the quiet, everyday blessings we often overlook? – Counting My Blessings

Dear Counting My Blessings: You are not alone. The truth is most of life’s joy is found in those small, ordinary moments. A shared laugh, a quiet morning, a loyal pet – they matter far more than we realize in the moment. You are not being sentimental; you are being wise. Keep noticing, and you will find that gratitude has a way of multiplying happiness.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.