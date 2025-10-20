Former Chiefs standout Berkly Catton earns assist in NHL debut, Seattle Kraken fall to Flyers

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Flyers 5, Kraken 2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Notable: Philadelphia spoiled Berkly Catton’s NHL debut, chasing Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord on the way to a convincing victory.

Dealing with a pile of injuries in the middle of a six-game road trip, the Kraken (3-1-2) were finally outworked in a game. Five minutes into the second period, Seattle faced its first multigoal deficit of the season. It was also becoming clear that it was the first shaky outing from Daccord, who made 16 stops on 21 shots but was caught uncharacteristically out of position on a pair of Flyers goals.

Philipp Grubauer relieved Daccord in time for the third period, with the team already trailing 5-2. Grubauer stopped all six shots he faced.

The Kraken got a brief surge in the second period after coach Lane Lambert called his timeout following the Flyers’ fourth goal. Seattle rookie Jani Nyman scored on the power play for his third goal in just six games. Owen Tippett countered for Philadelphia, and that was the end of that.

The Seattle rookie drawing most of the fanfare was Catton, who earned an assist in his first game. He played 13:49 with one shot on goal and a block.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren’s availability was in question after he was hit in the head by a puck Saturday in Toronto. Monday’s game had a harsh ending as well. Lindgren stood up for teammate Tye Kartye, who was leveled by a legal hit in front of the benches. Lindgren went after Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny and was assigned an instigator penalty. His nose and visor were splattered with blood as he took a seat in the Kraken penalty box.

Defenseman Cale Fleury, filling in for Brandon Montour (personal leave), was briefly credited with the Kraken’s first goal 7:16 into the game. It was later determined to have been tipped in front by Jordan Eberle. Fleury also picked up a fighting major in the first period.

Quotable: “We played slower today, for whatever reason. … I just didn’t think we won enough battles. Were we trying? Sure. But there’s a difference between trying and winning them.” — Lambert

Goal of the game: It was more the assist than the goal itself, but Catton’s first NHL point arrived early in his debut, on Eberle’s 1-0 tally. His parents were in the stands and looked thrilled.

Player of the game: Flyers forward Tyson Foerster (two power-play goals)

On tap: The Kraken were winless in the second game of back-to-backs last season, going 0-12. They’ll see if they can shed that reputation right away in a game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. It’s the second-to-last game of the road swing.