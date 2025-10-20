Letter for Monday, Oct. 20

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Let’s talk parks

This fall, Spokane, public schools and the Spokane city parks are teaming together.

From website togetherspokane.org: “For a Spokane property owner with a $330,000 home the bond and levy together would cost an additional $7.98 per month in 2026 – $7.43 of which would go to parks and 55 cents to schools.”

I support schools! Let’s talk parks!

Residents supported a $62 million bond in 2014 to remake Riverfront Park: $62 million, loss of green space, ice rink, more concrete, and no inclusion of cost of bridges.

Therefore, in 2019, the city took community development money from West Central Neighborhood in Spokane ($500,000) to provide fixing the suspension bridge. And the only high school that does not have dedicated dollars for parks improvements is, you guessed it: North Central High School. Parks currently receive 8% of the city budget per our city charter ($25 million). Yet they chose to rob the neighborhoods that need money the most.

Parks say they will refurbish all restrooms throughout city parks. Upgrading restrooms seems like an exercise in futility until we get our whole houseless situation in better order.

While this levy has many worthwhile projects, I believe $240 million is a misguided request at this time of city budget shortfalls.

Rather than spending money for parks, let’s develop a levy for affordable housing. This is the only way we will solve our houseless and homeless situation and make Spokane safe once again!

Yes schools!

Louise Chadez

Spokane

Liberty Lake Prop. 1 – fact not fiction

Election season is here, and with it comes a wave of misinformation about Liberty Lake’s Proposition 1. Let’s be clear: Proposition 1 is an advisory vote – nothing more. It simply asks whether residents support exploring the idea of a new community center and library near Town Square Park.

Opponents claim it will raise taxes or shouldn’t be on the ballot because costs and funding sources aren’t known. Of course, they aren’t – that’s exactly the point of an advisory vote. The city needs to know public interest before investing staff time and resources into detailed plans, cost estimates or grant applications. And a pool has never been part of the discussion. This is not an either-or issue.

Could a project like this eventually involve taxes? Possibly. But that decision would come later, through a separate bond vote, where citizens would have the final say.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 1 doesn’t approve funding or construction – it simply keeps the conversation open. A “no” vote shuts it down before facts are gathered.

So, I ask my fellow residents: Are you truly opposed to a tax measure that doesn’t yet exist – or to the very idea of improving our community’s shared spaces?

Let’s make decisions based on facts, not fear. Liberty Lake deserves informed discussion and thoughtful planning, not panic over possibilities that don’t yet exist.

Kathryn Lynn Atkins

Liberty Lake

Bickering instead of governing

I saw recently that Rep. Baumgartner has blamed the Democrats for the government shutdown. It is sad that Congress has degenerated to the point that bickering has taken the place of governing. The issue at stake is the continuing ability of millions of Americans to be able to access medical care, the majority of which live in red states or red districts, such as Mr. Baumgartner’s. It is time to stop the blame game and start tending to the needs of the people. There should be no red legislators or blue legislators. They should all be red, white and blue.

Daniel J. Schaffer

Spokane

Critical thinking

In today’s era of shrinking print journalism, The Spokesman-Review relived the glory days of regional reporting with its Oct. 12 “Critical Thinking” front page chronicling of the Stibnite Gold Project near Yellow Pine, Idaho.

Mathew Callaghan, reporter and photographer, packed decades of tribal rights, mining history, environmental degradation, questionable clean-up efforts and, perhaps, continued mining for rare earth minerals in this remote area far outside of the Spokane reporting circle.

I am not stating an opinion on the future of the Stibnite Gold Project. But I certainly acknowledge the Pulitzer Prize worthy journalism exhibited in telling its story. It did not come cheap for the S-R.

One item was lacking, however. Perhaps Mathew Callaghan will feature the Yellow Pine, Idaho Harmonica Festival in next year’s visit to the South Fork Salmon River?

Bill Love

Sandpoint

Ridpath residents’ families with no voice and little hope

I’m writing in response to the recent article about the Ridpath Apartments. I live here with my two small children, and I want people to understand what it’s really like inside this building. The truth is, it’s not a safe or healthy place for families who are trying to rebuild their lives.

I’ve been sober for 180 days and I’m also a full-time student, trying to make something better for my kids. But every day feels like a fight. The building is full of crime, drugs and fear. It’s infested with cockroaches, mice and bedbugs. The smell in the hallways makes it hard to breathe. I can’t even let my 9-year-old walk home from the bus stop one block away because there are known sex offenders and drug addicts hanging around outside the daycare near our building.

Recently, Catholic Charities stopped paying my rent and gave me a 30-day eviction notice. I’ve applied for other apartments over and over, but keep getting denied. Meanwhile, people still using drugs are getting Section 8 vouchers and stable housing, while moms like me – who are sober, in school, and doing everything right–get pushed out.

I’ve reached out to KXLY and even the mayor of Spokane asking for help, but the responses I got were short, dismissive and offered no real solutions. It’s disheartening to know that when you finally stand up, get clean and try to do better, you’re still treated like you don’t matter.

I’m not writing for pity. I just want people to see that the system is failing families like mine. We deserve safe, clean, and drug-free housing so we can stay sober, raise our kids and move forward – not backward.

Joelena Ford

Spokane