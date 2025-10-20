Michigan woman who used ChatGPT for lottery numbers wins $100K prize

By Taylor Ardrey USA Today

ChatGPT is the reason why this Michigan woman took home a $100,000 lottery prize.

Tammy Carvey of Wyandotte, Michigan, purchased her Powerball ticket from the Michigan Lottery website and asked the artificial intelligence software for the numbers she should play for the Sept. 6 drawing, according to an Oct. 16 news release from Michigan Lottery Connect.

Carvey was surprised to learn she had the four white balls and the red Powerball.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” Carvey, 45, told lottery officials.

“Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won,” she said. “It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

What does Carvey plan to do with her prize?

According to the Michigan Lottery, Carvey said she takes her chances with Powerball under special circumstances.

“I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion so I bought a ticket,” she told lottery officials.

With her prize money, Carvey plans to pay off her home and save the rest. Wyandotte is about 15 miles from Detroit.

Where to buy lottery tickets





Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.