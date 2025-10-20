Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane’s Grace Hughes, Kaia Oglesbee score two goals apiece in win over Shadle

From staff reports

Roundup of high school girls soccer action in the Greater Spokane League on Monday night.

Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0: Grace Hughes scored twice in the first half, and Kaia Oglesbee added two more in the second to lead the visiting Wildcats (7-1-4, 6-0) to a win over the Highlanders (2-11, 0-9).

Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 0: Kinlee Lutz scored in the second minute and was backed by two goals from Charlotte Dix as the visiting Tigers (8-1-3, 5-1) beat the Bears (4-9-2, 2-6).

Mead 2, Ridgeline 1: Nora Cullen scored in the 39th minute and Caroline Spink found the winner in the 54th as the visiting Panthers (8-2-5, 4-0) rallied past the Falcons (8-5-1, 4-3).

Makenna Moore gave Ridgeline the lead in the 33rd minute.

Gonzaga Prep 0, University 0: G-Prep goalie Amelia Pielli and U-Hi’s Taylor Nordean had five and three saves, respectfully, in a scoreless draw between the visiting Bulldogs (2-9-2, 1-5) and the Titans (6-2-5, 4-1)