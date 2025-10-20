Spokane council approves reforms to affordable housing fund, deferred permit fees

The city of Spokane made reforms Monday to its funding pool for building affordable housing and behavioral health services, meant in large part to help house the homeless and prevent people from being priced out of the market.

The fund is raised from a 0.1% sales tax imposed in Spokane since 2020, which collected over $7.5 million in 2024. It’s commonly informally referred to as the “1590 fund,” after the state bill that authorized it, but was renamed Monday to the Housing Equity and Attainable Residences Trust Fund, or HEART Fund.

The most substantial reform Monday was to remove a recurring sunset clause that required council reauthorization to keep collecting the tax, effectively making the sales tax increase permanent. And while the council did also adjust its funding priorities, it was a smaller adjustment than initially proposed.

Previously, 75% of these funds had to go toward building something, whether affordable housing, transitional housing for the homeless or a mental or behavioral health treatment facility. Another 2.5% went to administrative fees, and the remainder had to be spent on ongoing homeless and treatment service operations costs.

Mayor Lisa Brown had proposed in July to increase administrative fees to 10% and decrease the commitment to capital expenses to 60% from 75%, arguing that more funding for treatment services would help stabilize the people housed in projects built with the fund.

The council apparently didn’t have the appetite to make this big of a reform to the funding model, opting for a 70% commitment to building housing and treatment facilities.

The initial spread proposed by the mayor had caused concern for some on the council who wanted to prioritize spending on one-time costs with long-term benefits – expenditure that results in a new structure being built.

The reforms passed 5-2 Monday.

Councilman Michael Cathcart had unsuccessfully attempted to refocus the funds, which have mostly been spent on affordable housing and treatment service facilities.

Brown, both at Monday’s meeting and over the course of the last year, has argued that the county and Spokane Regional Health District have funding more appropriately slated for treatment facilities and has called for those entities to further prioritize those investments.

Others, like Councilman Zack Zappone, have argued the region’s best chance to secure the sizable funding needed to launch new treatment centers is with a new tax proposal being considered following the failure of the county’s “jail tax” proposal in 2023.

In a recent interview, Cathcart agreed that tax proposal could be a significant opportunity for growing treatment services in the community, but has cautioned that the funding requires voter approval and would come in 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, he has argued for bonding out 1590 funds to start building today.

But city leaders have argued that expanding affordable housing requires continued funding.

Spokane’s population is expected to grow by more than 23,000 people between 2020 and 2046, requiring over 13,000 homes to accommodate population growth – but it also needs to build an additional 9,000 homes in that time to address homelessness and overpriced housing created by historic underproduction, according to city and state projections.

Without major reforms, the city estimates it has the capacity to build 30,000 homes – but not enough of those will be affordable to households making less than $72,000 a year, which are considered low-income families in Spokane, according to federal criteria.

The city council also voted Monday to approve Brown’s proposal to defer up to $150,000 in building and construction permit fees for affordable housing projects. Instead of charging those fees during the initial permit application and before construction, they would not be due until immediately before the city issued a certificate of occupancy, which developers have argued will make more projects viable.