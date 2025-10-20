Victim dies following Friday shooting near Gonzaga

One person is dead following a Friday shooting near Gonzaga University’s campus, according to a news release from Spokane Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. near Cincinnati Street and Mission Avenue to find a man with a gunshot wound, according to the release . Medics arrived and took the person to a local hospital where he died.

The killing was not a “random act of violence,” as investigators believe the shooter and victim knew each other, the release read. There is also no indication any Gonzaga students or staff were involved, despite the close proximity to the campus.

The release did not say whether the shooter was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.