Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at these locations around Spokane on Saturday

A few locations around Spokane will accept unneeded prescription drugs on Saturday as part of National Prescription Take Back Day.

A handful of agencies, including local law enforcement, schools and community organizations, are partnering to collect expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs at two locations in Spokane, one in Otis Orchards and another in Colfax.

People can bring any unwanted medications without needles and dispose of them for free and anonymously. Each location will also accept vape mods with removable batteries, as long as the batteries are removed, and vape cartridges.

Organizers will also distribute free medication lock boxes while supplies last.

The following locations are hosting drug take back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday: