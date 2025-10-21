Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point proposal to end Russia’s war

By Alberto Nardelli, Alex Wickham and Eric Martin Bloomberg

LONDON – European nations are working with Ukraine on a 12-point proposal to end Russia’s war along current battle lines, pushing back against Vladimir Putin’s renewed demands to the U.S. for Kyiv to surrender territory in return for a peace deal.

A peace board chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump would oversee implementation of the proposed plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Once Russia follows Ukraine in agreeing to a ceasefire and both sides commit to halting territorial advances, the proposals envisage the return of all deported children to Ukraine and exchanges of prisoners. Ukraine would receive security guarantees, funds to repair war damage and a pathway to rapidly join the European Union.

Sanctions on Russia would gradually be lifted, though some $300 billion in frozen central bank reserves would only be returned once Moscow agrees to contribute toward Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. The restrictions would snap back if Russia attacked its neighbor again.

Moscow and Kyiv would enter into negotiations on the governance of occupied territories, though neither Europe nor Ukraine will legally recognize any occupied land as Russian, the people said.

Russia has so far rejected calls to end the fighting along existing lines, despite incurring massive casualties in the war that’s now in its fourth year.

Details of the plan are being finalized and could still change, the people cautioned, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Any proposal would also need buy-in from Washington, and European officials may travel to the U.S. this week, the people said.

The pitch echoes calls made by Trump last week to immediately freeze the conflict along current lines before starting negotiations.

Following a call with Putin and a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the U.S. president said Russia and Ukraine should “stop where they are.”

“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts,” he said in a Truth Social post.

He reiterated his position in comments to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying both sides should “stop right now at the battle lines, go home, stop killing people and be done,” adding that they could discuss territory later.

Trump said he’s agreed to meet with Putin in Budapest in the coming weeks. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held phone talks on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but the two sides failed to reach agreement on a meeting to prepare for the summit.

The Kremlin sought to play down expectations for an early meeting between Putin and Trump.

“The work ahead will be challenging,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to the Interfax news service. “Neither President Trump nor President Putin have given a precise time frame. Preparation, serious preparation, is needed.”

European leaders said they “strongly support” an immediate halt to Russia’s war in Ukraine along existing positions to allow for peace talks in a statement Tuesday.

Ukraine’s allies from the so-called Coalition of the Willing will convene on Friday. A summit of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday will discuss additional sanctions targeting the Kremlin as well as financial aid to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian central bank assets.

While Zelenskyy criticized Budapest as a venue for negotiations because of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Russia-friendly stance, he said he’d attend the summit talks if invited.

“We have moved closer to a possible end to the war, I can tell you that for certain,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv following his U.S. visit. “That doesn’t mean it will definitely end, but President Trump has achieved a lot in the Middle East, and riding that wave he wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

Trump made no mention of Ukraine’s requests for more air defense, energy support or longer-range capabilities after his meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday.

During their discussions, Trump forcefully urged Zelenskyy to quickly accept a deal and emphasized Russia’s strengths, according to the people. U.S. officials who were present floated the possibility of Ukraine making territorial concessions to enable an agreement, the people said.

The Ukrainian president said in remarks released over the weekend that the war should be frozen along current battle lines before the two sides can enter into peace negotiations.

“If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay, not to give something additional to Putin,” he said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press With Kristen Welker” broadcast on Sunday.

Ukraine’s allies have seen no signs of Putin shifting away from his maximalist demands, a senior European government official said. The only change they see is in Trump, who allies thought had come around to the need to increase pressure on Russia only to apparently backtrack again after talking to Putin, the official said.

The Russian president renewed demands that Ukraine cede the entire eastern Donbas area during his call with Trump on Thursday, according to the people. Russian troops have failed to fully occupy the area, which comprises the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in more than 11 years of fighting, and would likely take years to do so, if at all.

It’s unclear if Moscow is willing to make any territorial concessions elsewhere in return, said the people. In addition to the Crimean peninsula that it illegally annexed in 2014 and parts of the Donbas, Russia also partly occupies and lays claim to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.