Prep roundup: Lauren Matthew scores four goals for West Valley; Marley Spencer scores two goals for North Central

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 9, Clarkston 0: Lauren Matthew scored four goals and dished out two assists and the visiting Eagles (15-0, 10-0) shut out the Bantams (2-10-1, 0-7-1). Jenna Howe had two goals and two assists for WV, which brings Howe to 101 goals for her career.

Pullman 1, East Valley 1: Vicky Villarino scored the equalizer in the 12th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (6-3-4, 5-1-3) tied the Knights (7-4-3, 4-3-2).

North Central 5, Deer Park 0: Marley Spencer scored two goals and dished out an assist and the Wolfpack (6-7-2, 4-5-1) defeated the visiting Stags (5-7-1, 2-6-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Lillyana Shelley scored two goals for NC.

Nonleague

Riverside 2, Rogers 1: The visiting Rams (5-7-1) beat the Pirates (1-9-1) in a nonleague game.

Volleyball

4A/3A

Central Valley 3, Ferris 1: Aspen Henry had 14 kills, Lydia Daines dished out 23 assists and the Bears (4-9, 2-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-9, 2-5).

Mead 3, University 1: Mercedes Gilroy hammered 15 kills and the Panthers (9-4, 6-2) defeated the visiting Titans (5-9, 2-6) in four sets. Audrey Kannapien had 20 assists for U-Hi.

2A

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Jasmyne Washington had 13 kills and three aces and the visiting Greyhounds (12-1, 10-0) swept the Knights (4-9, 4-5) in three sets. Elly Good had five kills and 14 digs for EV.

Deer Park v. North Central: Avaree Ellingson had 11 kills and four blocks and the Stags (8-6, 4-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-9). Micaela Mendez had three kills and three blocks for NC.

Nonleague

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Lizzy O’Connell had 10 kills, Amy Rose added 19 assists and the Falcons (9-5) defeated the visiting Tigers (5-7). Hailee Biegler had 23 assists for the Tigers.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Freeman 0: Noella Migliuri delivered 30 assists and the Bullpups (12-1) defeated the visiting Scotties (13-2), Avery Boswell had seven kills for the Scotties.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Teagan Schroeder had 14 scoring kills, Chloe Hampton added 24 assists and the visiting Highlanders (4-9) defeated the Pirates (0-13). Taylor Bridges had 15 digs for the Pirates.

Cross Country:





4A/3A -

Jovanny Lieb of Mead and Kyla Roberts of U-Hi were the fastest cross country runners in 4A/3A today.

Central Valley, Lewis and Clark, Ridgeline at University

Boys – Lewis and Clark 22, Central Valley 35. Central Valley 24, Ridgeline 32. Central Valley 17, University 43. Lewis and Clark 19, Ridgeline 39. Lewis and Clark 15, University 47. Ridgeline 19, University 42. 1, Elijah Tobin (LC) 15:58.38. 2, Corbin Eiseman (LC) 16:13.65. 3, John Troxel (CV) 16:18.65.

Girls – Lewis and Clark 20, Central Valley 43. Ridgeline 19, Central Valley 42. University 19, Central Valley 41. Ridgeline 28, Lewis and Clark 30. Lewis and Clark 22, University 33. University 27, Ridgeline 29. 1, Kyla Roberts (UNI) 18:54.69. 2, Emery Sety (RL) 19:00.18. 3, Kalia Blanchard (RL) 19:28.93.

Ferris, Gonzaga Prep at Cheney

Boys – Cheney 18, Ferris 39. Cheney 22, Gonzaga Prep 35. Gonzaga Prep 23, Ferris 30. 1, Miro Parr-Coffin (GP) 16:21.61. 2, Liam Frantzich (CHE) 16:23.60. 3, Andrew Ward (CHE) 16:26.75.

Girls – Ferris 27, Cheney 32. Gonzaga Prep 24, Cheney 35. Gonzaga Prep 19, Ferris 36. 1, Erin McMahon (GP) 20:21.99. 2, Claire Gee (GP) 20:22.38. 3, Triniti Ramos (FER) 20:30.98.

Mead, Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane

Boys – Mead 17, Mt. Spokane 38. Mead 18, Shadle Park 41. Mt. Spokane 21, Shadle Park 40. 1, Jovanny Lieb (MEA) 15:45.99. 2, Stejer Franklin (MEA) 15:46.72. 3, Becks Bird (SP) 16:00.

Girls – Mead 27, Mt. Spokane 28. Mead 15, Shadle Park 47. Mt. Spokane 15, Shadle Park 47. 1, Jane Wycoff (MtS) 18:55.95. 2, Frances Rein (MtS) 19:13.81. 3, Claire Philips (MEA) 19:14.07.

2A – East Valley at West Valley

Boys – 1, West Valley 15. 2, East Valley 49. 1, Evan McKenzie (WV) 17:02. 2, Kiernan lll (WV) 17:11. 3, Hoskinson (WV) 17:23.

Girls – 1, East Valley 25. 2, West Valley 34. 1, Quincy Andrews (WV) 20:55. 2, Marek (WV) 21:40. 3, Scharff (EV) 22:28.