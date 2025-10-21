Spokane Velocity’s defense has no answers in 6-1 rout against Portland

From Staff Reports

Spokane Velocity’s defense, which has been formidable all year allowing a league-best 0.9 goals per match, struggled to stop an offensive onslaught from Portland Hearts of Pine in a 6-1 drubbing in Portland, Maine on Tuesday.

Nathaniel James, who tallied two goals, opened the scoring for the Hearts of Pine in the 18th minute off an assist from John Kamara.

Spokane nearly scored an equalizer on a corner kick started by Derek Waldeck. Waldeck sent a lob to defender Jalen Crisler, who headed the ball to Neco Brett inside the goalie box. Brett volleyed the pass into the back of the net, but Brett was called offsides, and the goal was nullified.

A few minutes later, Portland scored again on a penalty kick converted by Ollie Wright.

At the 41-minute mark, Brett responded with a right-footed shot outside the penalty area off a pass from Nil Vinyals.

But before the period was over, James, and Nathan Messer scored two more goals for the Hearts of Pine in a matter of minutes.

The onslaught continued in the second half.

In the 59th, goalkeeper Carlos Merancio deflected two consecutive shot attempts, but was unable to stop the third, as Portland’s Titus Washington extended the lead to four goals off the rebound.

mara pushed the lead even further out of the Velocity’s reach on a fastbreak in the 67th minute.

David Garcia and Crisler led Spokane’s defense with six clearances apiece.