46-year-old man identified in fatal shooting near Gonzaga

A man who was shot Friday near Gonzaga University and later died at the hospital has been identified as 46-year-old Shawn Cranford, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Spokane police officers responded at 7 p.m. to the shooting on Mission Avenue and Cincinnati Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release Monday. Officers located Cranford with a gunshot wound and started providing medical aid. Medics arrived and took the man to the hospital where he died.

Police have not made an arrest in Cranford’s killing, but believe the shooting was not random and that those involved knew each other, Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the police department, said Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Cranford’s cause of death as gunshot wounds to the torso and right lower extremity.

Despite the proximity to the Gonzaga campus, there is no indication the incident was connected to any students or staff, according to the release.