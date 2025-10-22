Francisco R. Velázquez: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Why is this important?

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP

In January 1978, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights sponsored the “Consultation on Battered Women.” During these meetings, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence was formed.

The coalition is a grassroots, tax-exempt membership organization that works to stop violence against women and children. On Oct. 17, 1981, the coalition declared a national Day of Unity to raise public awareness around domestic violence and to support abuse survivors. The goal of this event was to connect advocates across the nation who were working to end violence against women and their children.

In October 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed, and the first national domestic violence toll-free hotline was launched. In 1989, Congress passed Public Law 101-112, which officially established October as the federally observed Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Data from the U.S. Preventative Task Force in June states that “nearly one-half of U.S. adult women (47%) and men (44%) report experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking in their lifetime. Approximately one-half of U.S. adult women (49%) and men (45%) report experiencing psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Women, compared with men, experience higher rates of sexual violence (20% vs. 8%), stalking (13.5% vs. 5.2%), severe physical violence (32.5% vs. 24.6%), and adverse health and social consequences associated with intimate partner violence (87% vs. 60%).”

According to the coalition, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner in the U.S. Family and domestic violence – including child abuse, intimate partner abuse and elder abuse – is a common occurrence in the U.S., roughly impacting 10 million people a year. This pattern of abuse can lead to severe physical injuries, anxiety and depression. The chronic stress usually associated with abuse may increase the potential for chronic conditions such as heart disease. In addition to the impact on the victim, a significant concern is the effect these actions have on witnesses, particularly children.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, approximately 26% of children younger than 18 are exposed to at least one form of family violence in their lifetime, including verbal threats and being an eyewitness to the assault of a parent. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who witness domestic violence are at a higher risk for developing emotional, behavioral and cognitive issues. These children may experience anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder at higher rates. Infants in abusive households are especially vulnerable, even if they are not direct targets of the violence. In addition, children exposed to violence are more likely to attempt suicide, abuse drugs and alcohol, run away from home, become victims of trafficking, and commit sexual assault crimes.

According to the Washington Association of Sheriff and Police Chiefs, in 2024, there were 6,998 domestic violence offenses in Spokane County, which equates to 12.5 domestic violence offenses for every 1,000 residents. The Spokane County rate has been consistently higher than the Washington rate since 2001. The rate in Washington in 2024 was 8.1 per 1,000 residents. These numbers include only domestic violence offenses reported to law enforcement; as such, these numbers under-report the level of domestic violence.

According to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ FamLink Data Warehouse, rates of child abuse and neglect have been increasing in Spokane County and have been consistently higher than the Washington rate. In 2024, the rate of child abuse and neglect was 56.8 per 1,000 residents in Spokane County compared to 35 per 1,000 residents in Washington. These numbers report only the number of accepted referrals of child abuse and neglect to Child Protective Services; consequently, these numbers under-report the level of child abuse and neglect. Lastly, in 2023, according to the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey, 1 in 4 Spokane County 10th-graders (26%) reported witnessing an adult physically hurt another adult.

It is important for everyone to be aware of the impact domestic violence has on our community. What can we do? The good news is we have numerous organizations in the community that are ready to assist anyone in need by providing information and guidance or by connecting you with available services. You can access a partial listing at the Spokane Regional Health District website (srhd.org), under “Resources” in the Nurse Family Partnership section.

Anyone can help. If you know someone who’s struggling, offer your support – or guide them to someone who can help. Sometimes, just knowing they’re not alone and that someone cares is the first step toward healing.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is the health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.