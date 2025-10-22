It was a joke. Now this school pick-up line has iced coffee in Pierce County

By Julia Park (Tacoma) News Tribune

The co-president of the Vaughn Elementary School PTA has been asked the same thing many times: Will the PTA ever sell iced coffee in the parent pick-up line?

On Wednesday, they’ll give it a shot.

The school and PTA posted on Facebook this week, announcing that PTA members will be selling coffee and snacks to parents in the Vaughn Elementary parking lot from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Payments will be accepted in cash and via Square.

“YOU ALL JOKED ABOUT IT … so we did it!” the post said.

According to the post, the menu includes: * $3 – Starbucks Coffee Frappe, Cold Brew & Izze * $1 – Mini Muffins & World’s Finest Chocolate * 2 for $1 – Goldfish, Dots Pretzels, Capri Suns, Water

Brittney Nordseth, co-president of the Vaughn PTA, confirmed in a phone call Tuesday that all of their offerings will be pre-packaged.

“It’s just all Costco items that I know that hungry kids waiting in the cars will like, and parents need caffeine,” she said.

Tomorrow will be their first attempt at running such an event. The “joke,” according to Nordseth, originated in a social media post that said schools would be “richer than Starbucks by Friday” if they just sold iced coffee in the line of parents waiting to pick up their kids after school.

“ … I was tagged in that many, many times, and approached by many staff and parents,” Nordseth said.

She explained that Vaughn Elementary has an “unusual” number of parents who pick up their children from school. Some parents start lining up as early as 2:15 p.m. even though students aren’t released until 3:30 p.m., she said.

“So they’re waiting there for a while,” she said. “Yeah, we’re going to see. I’ve been asked about it so many times, it’s worth a shot.”