Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane girls soccer clinches GSL 4A/3A regular season title

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school girls soccer in the final GSL4A/3A regular season game for the Greater Spokane League. The District 6 tournament begins on Saturday.

Girls soccer

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 0: Grace Hughes, Lily Romey and Liz Campos each had a goal and an assist, and the Wildcats (8-1-4, 7-0-2) clinched the GSL 4A/3A regular season title beating the visiting Blackhawks (6-8-2, 3-6-1). Kenzie Shuler made two saves for the shutout. Mt. Spokane and Cheney both play in the District 6 3A soccer tournament on Tuesday.

Ferris 2, University 2: Hailey Orellana scored two goals, including the equalizer in the 55th minute, and the Saxons (4-5-2, 4-3-2) tied the visiting Titans (6-2-6, 4-1-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Addison Cox and Chloe Ahumada each scored a goal for U-Hi. University hosts a District 6 3A game on Tuesday and Ferris travels for a District 6 4A game on Tuesday.

Mead 1, Lewis and Clark 1: Nora Cullen scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, and the Panthers (8-2-6, 4-0-5) tied the visiting Tigers (8-1-4, 5-1-3) at Union Stadium. Jillian Flanigan scored the goal for LC.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Jolina Olson scored two goals, and the Bullpups (3-9-2, 2-5-2) shut out the visiting Bears (3-10-3, 2-7-0). Gonzaga Prep qualifies for a play-in game in the District 6 4A soccer tournament on Friday and CV hosts a District 6 3A game on Friday at 1:00 pm.

Ridgeline 10, Shadle Park 1: The visiting Falcons (9-5-1, 5-3-1) defeated the Highlanders (2-12, 0-9) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details not available. Ridgeline plays in the District 6 3A soccer tournament on Tuesday.