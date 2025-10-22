Sewage spilled into Lake Tahoe. California woman says it nearly cost her life

By Ishani Desai Sacramento Bee

A 24-year-old woman nearly died after she swallowed water tainted with sewage flowing from a pipe that dumped about 85,000 gallons of raw waste into Lake Tahoe’s azure waters, according to documents and the victim.

The woman, who requested anonymity to protect her medical privacy, enjoyed wakeboarding and surfing near Carnelian Bay and Dollar Point on a trip with family friends, from July 19-21, 2024. But she soon began to feel sick, remained unconscious for days and hospitalized for weeks. She still has not recovered and lost much of her memory after the trip, the woman stated.

“In the beginning, it was awful,” the woman wrote. “I have been told they did not think I would live.”

The sewage dump happened the evening of July 18, 2024, when a Caltrans subcontractor punctured a sewage pipe operated by the North Tahoe Public Utility District, according to the Lahontan Regional Water Board, the regulatory body responsible for protecting water quality in that area. Waste spilled across Highway 28 at North Lake Boulevard, a parking lot and dumped into Carnelian West Beach.

Authorities closed Carnelian West Beach on July 19, 2024, the day after the spillage. It reopened July 31, 2024, after bacteria levels returned to normal, according to the North Tahoe Public Utility District.

The recent college graduate and her mother racked up nearly $2 million in medical bills, according to a government tort claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, filed July 2 with Placer County. Now, the woman wrote she is seeking legal action against the county and other public entities because both “should warn and actively protect the general public from known hazards and risks.”

The 24-year-old woman, who grew up in the greater Sacramento area, suffered myriad health complications after contracting E. coli, including renal failure, she wrote.

In response to a request for comment, the respective spokespersons for Placer County and the North Tahoe Public Utility District did not address the woman’s claims.

The incident caused the woman’s mother emotional distress and trauma, according to the claim. The 24-year-old said she can walk and talk again, but still suffers multiple medical issues.

“She has not and will not fully recover,” the government tort claim states.

A settlement related to the sewage dump has been reached by the responsible institutions. The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board approved in August an $850,000 civil fine to be paid by the public utility district and Caltrans. The settlement also includes a requirement to build restrooms and install drinking fountains at Secline Beach.