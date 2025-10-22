Visit Spokane’s Rose Noble to chair state board

Rose Noble, the president and CEO of Visit Spokane, has been appointed the new chair of the State of Washington Tourism Board of Directors.

“Rose brings to the role of board chair a wealth of destination experience and a keen understanding of critical work needed to scale and sustain regional and statewide destination marketing programs in Washington,” David Blandford, executive director of State of Washington Tourism, said in a news release.

Tourism is listed as the fourth-largest industry in the state.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chair for State of Washington Tourism at such a pivotal time,” Noble said in the release. “As we look ahead to 2026, securing sustainable state funding is critical to ensuring the continued growth and success of Washington’s fourth-largest industry.”

The tourism organization works to foster partnerships and advocates for the tourism industry to ensure the state remains a travel destination. Noble takes over as chair on Jan. 1.