WA Department of Revenue Director Drew Shirk to retire after 37 years

By Simone Carter The Olympian

Washington state’s Department of Revenue Director Drew Shirk is retiring following nearly 37 years of public service, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

In 2023, then-Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Shirk to the role, and this year, Gov. Bob Ferguson reappointed him, with Shirk intending to retire in a year, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Shirk’s retirement takes effect Dec. 31.

“Drew leaves behind a legacy of advocacy, always seeking to adapt our tax system to meet the needs of today’s world while pushing for solutions that make our state more equitable for all,” Ferguson said in an Oct. 21 statement. “I’m grateful he gave us an extra year of service. I sincerely thank Drew for his leadership of the Department of Revenue and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Shirk is described as a strong advocate for fair and equitable tax policy. Throughout his tenure, the agency made progress toward that aim and grew the state’s Unclaimed Property and Working Families Tax Credit programs, the governor’s office said. And as department head, Shirk oversaw the distribution and collection of roughly $40 billion in tax revenue per year that supports key public services.

Before his current position, Shirk served under Inslee as executive director of legislative affairs, helping to mold and promote his legislative agenda.

Listed victories include a host of policy issues, such as the Climate Commitment Act, the 100% Clean Energy Standard and Clean Fuel Standard, according to his biography on the Department of Revenue’s website. Other legislation during Shirk’s time includes the Washington College Grant program and capital gains tax.

In addition, Shirk assisted with legislation to reform the state’s behavioral health system, combat gun violence, promote civil rights and justice, establish the Juneteenth holiday, improve police accountability and more.

Shirk’s time with the governor’s office saw legislative wins that helped Washington residents, Ferguson’s office said in the release. “His appointment at Revenue was a homecoming, having spent nearly 30 years at the agency, rising from a tax collector in the Wenatchee field office to Senior Assistant Director of Tax policy,” the release continued.

A native of Wenatchee, Shirk received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, and he attended the master’s of public administration program at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, according to his biography on the department’s website. In July 2013, he was chosen for the Governor’s Leadership in Management Award.