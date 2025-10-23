10 under $10 for the weekend of Oct. 24-26

1 2025 Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap – The region’s largest winter sports equipment and clothing event featuring thousands of new and used winter sports items sold by individuals and area sports stores. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Admission: $5; children 12 and under are free

2 Jubilee Fair Trade Market – Dozens of vendors representing communities from all corners of the globe will have their goods for sale. These items support women in difficult circumstances who are starting businesses, adults with disabilities gaining new life skills and a way to make an income, and communities who want to share their culture and make a fair wage. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. First Presbyterian Church of Spokane, 318 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free.

3 Witch and Wizard Tea Crafting – Guests are invited to create their own custom “potion” tea blend using a variety of herbs, spices and botanicals. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Inland Empire Spice, 2713 N. Monroe St. Admission: $8

4 Spo-Candy Crawl 2025 – Locate each scene and decipher a riddle to earn a bag full of fall goodies from the Gesa Credit Union booth at the Rotary Fountain Plaza. Use your Spo-Candy Worksheet – download it or pick one up at the Gesa Credit Union Booth, Carrousel or Visit Spokane Information Center – to find 10 scenes. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard. St. Admission: Free.

5 Pet-Friendly Trunk-or-Treat – Pet Savers’ fourth-annual Trunk or Treat. This event is kid and pet-friendly. Costumes encouraged. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Pet Savers, 12824 E. Nora Ave., Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

6 Spokane Valley Food Bank Soup Kitchen Inauguration – The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Spokane Valley Food Bank and Soup Kitchen, featuring remarks by community leaders, a brief program on local food insecurity, facility tours and light refreshments. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Valley Food Bank & Soup Kitchen, 205 N. University Road. Admission: Free.

7 Afternoon Tea – A celebration of culinary artistry and the finest teas, curated to provide a sensory journey for guests and inspired by Spokane’s nickname, the Lilac City. 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. Admission: Free.

8 Taking Root Documentary Screening – A screening of a community-produced documentary series that amplifies the untold stories of Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian refugee Philadelphians who resettled in the city after the U.S. wars in Southeast Asia. 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Spooktacular Saturdays – Halloween Street fair and kids’ carnival event. 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Palouse, Wash. Admission: Free.

10 Write Owls – An informal and casual writing workshop focusing on fiction and poetry. 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.