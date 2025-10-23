After Mariners’ ‘disappointing’ end, Jerry Dipoto lays groundwork for offseason

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

In one corner of an open conference room inside T-Mobile Park, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was asked Thursday morning for one word to describe a season that had ended in such agonizing fashion Monday night in Toronto.

He choked up as he began to answer.

“I’m going to have a different word now than I’ll have in a couple weeks, but ‘disappointed,’” he said, pausing to collect himself. “Disappointed. And I know everyone else is, too.”

Some 60 hours after the conclusion of the 4-3 loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, the wounds had yet to begin to heal for Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and Dan Wilson.

The emotions were still raw for all three club officials who gathered for an informal round of season-wrapup interviews in separate corners of a main-floor conference room at the Mariners headquarters.

“This one is going to be a little bit harder to decompress from,” Wilson said.

The Mariners advanced further than any team in the 49-year history of the organization, coming up eight outs shy of Seattle’s first World Series. Getting that close made the disappointment that much heavier.

“I’m really happy for our fans,” said Hollander, fighting back tears. “It’s unacceptable that they had to wait so long for a winning team … and continuing to give them reasons to believe is important. They deserve it. They’ve earned it.

“Probably one of the coolest parts of Game 5 was all the people that I’m friends with or that have been around us that sent me videos of hugging in the stands after Geno (Suárez) hit the grand slam, and just seeing what that means to people in Seattle. They deserve it. They really do. And I was so happy for them.”

Dipoto said he’s still in the “recovery phase” of processing the season’s end. He’s tried to “disconnect” and step away from baseball as much as possible this week.

“I don’t know what stage of grief I’m in, but I’m in one of ’em, and I imagine everyone else is, too,” he said. ” … For now, mostly just replaying, like everyone else, replaying a variety of different events (from Game 7) in our heads, and I will see George Springer on the ceiling of my sleep for years to come. He’s tormented us for years.”

By next week, Dipoto said he expects to sit down with Hollander, assistant GM Andy McKay and the rest of the front office to finalize roster plans for 2026.

Broadly, Dipoto said the Mariners will look to fill holes at first base, third base and in the bullpen.

The foundation of the roster is set, and the Mariners figure to go into 2026 as one of the favorites in the American League.

Cal Raleigh returns after an MVP-worthy season. J.P. Crawford has one more season remaining on his contract in 2026, and Dipoto spoke glowingly of rookie Cole Young’s potential at second base, who will compete for that job with Leo Rivas in spring training.

The outfield, Dipoto said, is set with Julio Rodríguez in center, Randy Arozarena in left and the combination of Victor Robles and Dominic Canzone in right.

Every pitcher from the starting rotation is under contract for 2026, and the $6 million option on Andrés Muñoz’s contract will be an easy pick-up for the Mariners.

First baseman Josh Naylor will become a free agent five days after the World Series, and he is “obviously” a priority for the Mariners to re-sign this offseason, Dipoto said.

“We didn’t quite know what we would get in the big picture with ‘Naylz,’” Dipoto said. “We knew we were getting a hardcore player who was going to go out and drive. He played with a grit and a fire fit that we really wanted, and we couldn’t have been more impressed with everything he brings to the table. The leadership. Just a quality human being. He’s got the snarl on the field, but he is a wonderful guy. Incredibly smart. High baseball IQ. Good teammate. He hits just about every box, and couldn’t have performed any better for us from start to finish.”

At third base, the Mariners have two young players – Ben Williamson and 20-year-old top prospect Colt Emerson – as viable options going into spring training, though Dipoto didn’t explicitly rule out re-signing Suárez, who will be a free agent this winter.

“We knew Geno and we knew he would fit,” Dipoto said. “The ‘Good Vibes’ is fun, but it’s who he is. He’s just such an easy guy to play with and a mentor for a lot of the players, and just how you should carry yourself.”

Jorge Polanco is expected to decline a $6 million player option and seek a multiyear deal.

“He had an unbelievable year and he fits our team,” Dipoto said. “… He was in such a good place with the bat for most of the year. For the first six weeks and the last six weeks of the season, it’s hard to be better than he was offensively.”