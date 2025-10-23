Alaska Airlines grounds flights amid IT outage

By Lauren Rosenblatt Seattle Times

Alaska Airlines has grounded all flights amid an IT outage.

The airline said Thursday afternoon it is “experiencing an IT outage affecting operations,” and that “a temporary ground stop is in place.”

Alaska advised any travelers with flights booked Thursday to check flight status before heading to the airport.

In July, the airline experienced an IT outage that grounded flights for roughly three hours. The outage occurred after a piece of hardware at one of Alaska’s data centers unexpectedly failed.

That outage led to more than 200 flight cancellations and affected the travel plans of 15,600 people, Alaska said shortly after the incident.

The airline did not immediately provide any more details about what may have caused Thursday’s outage.