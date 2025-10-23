Ask the doctors: Dry mouth more common in older adults

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I’ve noticed as I’m getting older – I just turned 63 – that I have more episodes of dry mouth. I’m told this isn’t unusual for older people. Why would that be? Chewing gum helps, but I don’t enjoy it. Are there things I should eat or avoid that can help this go away?

Dear Reader: Dry mouth is just as it sounds, a shortage of saliva that leaves the tongue, teeth and inner surfaces of the mouth without adequate hydration and lubrication. Also known as xerostomia, this occurs when the salivary glands don’t produce enough saliva.

For most people, dry mouth is something that happens occasionally, often when they are nervous, anxious or under stress. But for an estimated 10% of the population, the condition becomes chronic.

Symptoms include a perceptible drop in saliva production; saliva that is thick, foamy or stringy; a sticky sensation inside the mouth; a rough, dry tongue; bad breath; and dry or cracked lips. This decrease in saliva can cause the tongue, cheeks and inner surfaces of the mouth to stick to each other and to the teeth.

It may become difficult to chew and swallow dry or crumbly foods. Because a lack of saliva can change the optimal pH inside the mouth, the risk of tooth decay, gum disease and fungal infections increases.

It’s true that the condition can occur more often in older adults, with an estimated 30% of people older than 65 affected by the condition. However, this is not due to age-related changes in the body.

Rather, dry mouth is most often a side effect of certain health conditions, medical treatments and medications. Diabetes, salivary stones, some autoimmune conditions and some neurodegenerative diseases can adversely affect the salivary glands. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption and even behaviors like prolonged open-mouth breathing can affect moisture levels within the mouth.

Dry mouth is associated with a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These include certain blood pressure medications, antidepressants, bladder control medications, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories, diuretics, opioids, GLP-1 drugs, nausea medications, muscle relaxers and antipsychotics. The condition is also a common side effect of radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

There are several dietary steps that you can take to ease the symptoms. It is important to stay hydrated, but to avoid carbonated and sugary drinks, which can increase acidity in the mouth. Caffeine and alcohol can contribute to fluid loss, so limit or avoid them. Xylitol, an artificial sweetener, triggers saliva production and output.

Since you don’t enjoy chewing gum, you might consider using hard candies to help keep your mouth moist. Fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as melons, cucumber and celery can also help.

If you take any medications, your pharmacist can help you pinpoint if dry mouth is a common side effect. And because it can be a symptom of an underlying medical condition, it would be wise to check with your doctor it becomes more frequent.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.