Choir! Choir! Choir! brings Queen hits to Bing Crosby stage; but this audience will join in

From staff reports

Choir! Choir! Choir! will be blurring the line between performer and concertgoer with an evening of classic Queen anthems.

Since 2011, Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman have been inviting the masses to sing along and create the music by interactively teaching the crowd arrangements.

Choir! Choir! Choir! Has gone viral for performing the music of David Bowie and Prince while also working directly with artists like David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley and even Kermit the Frog at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Choir! Choir! Choir! will be turning the Bing Crosby Theater into a packed Queen tribute concert on Friday. Tickets starting at $44.96 can be purchased through the venue website.