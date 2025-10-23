Did aspirin protect high-risk son from colon cancer?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My father died of colon cancer back in 1999. His brother and sister both died of colon cancer too, so this is a big concern in our family.

After my father died, I read up on things that might possibly reduce this disease. Aspirin was one, so for 15 years, I took coated aspirin every day.

This past spring, I was admitted to a hospital because I needed a number of tests. One was a colonoscopy. Naturally, the doctors who heard about my family history of colon cancer expected the worst. We were all surprised by the results. My colon had no cancer or even any polyps. I believe that taking aspirin for years might have protected me from this disease.

A. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (Dec. 5, 1991) concluded that “Regular aspirin use at low doses may reduce the risk of fatal colon cancer.” A new study from Sweden confirms that aspirin may help prevent colorectal cancer in people with a genetic susceptibility (New England Journal of Medicine, Sept. 18, 2025).

Anyone who plans to take aspirin on a regular basis needs medical supervision. Even low doses can sometimes cause complications such as stomach irritation, bleeding or drug interactions.

Q. I lost a lot of my sense of smell after using Zicam zinc gel for a cold many years ago. It seemed to work great, but then I realized my ability to smell had become dampened. I used to smell a dry bath towel to see if it needed washing but became unable to smell any but strong scents. Decades later, I find food much less appealing and worry about things like gas leaks. I would have a hard time detecting one.

A. The use of zinc to treat the common cold has been controversial ever since a case report in the 1980s. A young child being treated for leukemia was coming down with a cold. Her oncologist gave her a zinc tablet, which she dissolved in her mouth instead of swallowing. The cold disappeared.

Since then, many clinical trials have been conducted with mixed results. A recent summary notes that zinc acetate and zinc gluconate lozenges with at least 75 milligrams of zinc daily significantly shorten the duration of a cold (Frontiers in Medicine, Oct. 16, 2024).

While zinc lozenges may be beneficial, putting zinc into the nose is not. Zicam reformulated its nasal gel and nasal swabs after people sued claiming loss of the sense of smell.

You can find more details about zinc and many other treatments in our “eGuide to Colds, Coughs & the Flu.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. Do you have more details about the use of testosterone replacement in men? My understanding is that a relatively recent large-scale study showed that men using testosterone replacement therapy did not have more cardiovascular risks. That has long been the concern of the medical community.

A. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration revised the required labeling for testosterone products prescribed for men with low hormone levels. The agency said drug companies should remove the Boxed Warning about adverse cardiovascular outcomes from their testosterone labels.

This is based on the outcomes of the TRAVERSE study (New England Journal of Medicine, June 16, 2023). It showed no difference between testosterone and placebo when it came to risks of heart attacks, strokes or stents.

