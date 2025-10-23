Get your flu shot before Halloween fun, local health experts say

While prepping Halloween costumes, Spokanites should also get a flu shot while stopping by their local pharmacy, according to local health experts.

The flu season has started in Spokane, and cases are expected to ramp up in the coming months. The best time to get a flu shot is now, said MultiCare family physician Gretchen LaSalle.

“Don’t wait till Halloween. Get your flu shot as soon as you can, because it takes a couple weeks to start protecting you,” she said.

The flu has not hit Spokane hard yet. There was one case of flu hospitalization in September, and monitoring shows minimal flu in Spokane wastewater. But that makes now the perfect time to get vaccinated, said Spokane Regional Health District epidemiologist Mark Springer.

“We’re happy where we are right now, but that can change quickly within a few weeks. This is the time people can get ahead of the game and get fully protected,” he said.

Springer expects the flu in Spokane to pick up between Thanksgiving and Christmas and peak in January and February.

According to state Department of Health data only 13.6% of Washington residents have received a flu vaccine so far this season. That number drops to 10.8% when looking specifically in Spokane county. By the end of the last flu season, only a quarter of Spokane residents got vaccinated.

LaSalle is concerned some vaccine skepticism traditionally seen in other vaccines is now being seen in the flu shot. She wants to dispel concerns that the flu vaccine can cause the disease or that flu is not something with which to be concerned.

“The flu shot can make people feel under the weather, but that is not influenza. That’s just sort of our body kicking our immune system into gear. So we can feel achy, we can feel tired after a flu shot, but effects are temporary and usually very mild,” she said.

LaSalle also noted that because the vaccine takes two weeks to go into effect, people may contract the flu immediately after being vaccinated and blame a shot that has not yet provided protection.

Symptoms of influenza include fever, cough, fatigue and congestion. But for many, influenza can be the precipitating event that causes more serious illness.

“Complications of flu and other respiratory viruses are things like bronchitis or pneumonia or sinus infection. And even more serious cases can impact other organs and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” LaSalle said. “If you are older or at higher risk for complications, you should doubly make sure to get vaccinated.

Flu shots are generally free, covered by health insurance and available at local pharmacies.