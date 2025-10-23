He’s no ‘Springsteen,’ but Eric Church is bringing his country hits to Spokane Arena this weekend

From staff reports

Country star Eric Church is returning to the Spokane Arena with the hits as well as deeper tracks from his new record.

Since his debut in 2006, the North Carolina singer-songwriter has been penning hit after hit with a sound that meshes modern melodies with old school country, Southern Rock and gospel. He has nearly two dozen singles that have gone Platinum or multi-Platinum.

Church’s wide array of popular songs includes “Springsteen,” “Record Year,” “Like A Wrecking Ball,” “Hell of a View” and more.

In May, Church released his eighth studio album, “Evangeline vs. The Machine.” The record features favorites like “Hands of Time,” “Darkest Hour” and more.

Joining Church will be Americana-country riser Charles Wesley Godwin, who has become known for his authentic sound, meaningful lyrics and songs like “All Again” and “Dance in Rain.”

Tickets for the Saturday show at the Spokane Arena start at $49.25 and can be purchased through TicketsWest.