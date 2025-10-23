Illinois gubernatorial candidate’s son and family killed in helicopter crash

By Melina Khan USA Today

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren have been killed in a helicopter accident, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

Bailey’s son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, died in the crash, which occurred in Montana.

Another grandchild, 10-year-old Finn, was not on the helicopter and is safe, the statement said.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the statement said. “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a social media statement that it is investigating a helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday in Ekalaka, Montana. USA Today has contacted NTSB and Ekalaka police for more information about the crash. It is unclear whether it is the fatal accident involving Bailey’s family.

Who is

Darren Bailey?

Darren Bailey is an Illinois gubernatorial candidate. He formerly held office in the state’s senate and house of representatives.

A Republican, Bailey launched a bid in September to run against incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in the 2026 election.

Bailey was previously the GOP nominee for governor in the 2022 election, which he lost to Pritzker. President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey in the race.

Bailey was a state representative for Illinois’ 109th district from 2019 to 2021. He was then a state senator for Illinois’ 55th district for two years until 2023.

According to Bailey’s campaign website, he is a third-generation farmer and owns Bailey Farm in Xenia, Illinois. He and his wife Cindy have four children and thirteen grandchildren.

His son, Zachary, was also a farmer at the family’s farm before his death, according to its website.