Letters for Thursday, Oct. 23

Vote for Alejandro Barrientos

As life-long Democrats, my wife and I will cast our votes for Alejandro Barrientos. We believe that in order to be an effective member of the Spokane City Council, one must strive to listen to both sides of an issue and make decisions based on the best outcome for the community. Moderation, over unyielding ideology, and the application of common sense are traits demonstrated by Mr. Barrientos that will allow him to be a constructive council member.

My wife and I have lived downtown for over 25 years and clearly understand the dynamics of downtown living and the importance of the small businesses that provide the services that make our downtown a great place in which to live. In order to attract more downtown neighbors, it is critical to take care of the businesses that support our downtown community – the businesses that enable a vibrant city. Unfortunately, the fear of the homeless and the seeming inability to effectively secure our streets are threatening those businesses and viability of our neighborhood. Our council seems to be stymied in this removing this threat and allaying the fear that our neighborhood is unsafe.

We believe that Alejandro is a person who will balance the interests of our downtown residential neighbors and businesses as well as addressing the wide spectrum of needs of the homeless. He listens and applies his common sense in making decisions that will benefit downtown and the community as a whole. Cast your vote for Alejandro Barrientos.

Jim Kolva

Spokane

Spokane Valley council candidates

In an Oct. 17 letter by Spokane Valley City Council Member Al Merkel, he voices his support for council candidates Brad Hohn and Catherine Nelson. He writes, “We need leaders who actually listen to our residents.” Al Merkel should evaluate his listening skills. He wants us to believe he is the only council member who has the city’s best interest at heart. Yet Al Merkel is the only council member who cannot understand how receiving state and federal grants benefits the Valley. Merkel opposes the Valley accepting a private donation to build an ice arena near Sullivan Park. He disapproves of supporting low-income housing yet assures us that he, and the candidates he supports, “will bring accountability to our homelessness pandemic, pushing for treatment or jail.” Where are “accountable” people completing substance abuse treatment or a jail sentence going live without the availability of low-income housing?

Al Merkel is a talker but he does not educate himself on matters. His support of Brad Hohn and Catherine Nelson should not give anyone confidence in their leadership skills.

I cannot vote for Valley City Council candidates as I live just outside the Valley’s boundary, but it is where I do business and where I call home. I value the professionalism of the leaders and staff of the Valley and their efforts to bring safety, economic stability and quality of life improvements to the Valley. I believe Valley residents will vote wisely.

Roxanne Imus

Spokane

Vote ‘yes’ for schools and parks

Investing in education and enriching outdoor experiences helps build stronger and more sustainable communities.

As a lifelong Spokane County resident and parent, who understands the importance of investing in education and outdoor recreation, I urge my community to vote “yes” for schools and “yes” for parks this November. These two ballot measures – part of the Together Spokane initiative – represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity (much like Expo ’74) to invest in our community’s future and create a legacy for generations to come.

The Spokane Public Schools bond will invest $200 million to upgrade all 66 school facilities, rebuild Adams and Madison elementary schools, and launch a new trades high school at SCC – benefiting over 28,000 students with safer, more modern learning environments.

The Spokane Parks levy will fund $240 million in improvements across our 4,000 acres of public land – renovating 85 restrooms, 54 playgrounds, and 14 sport courts, while adding three new parks, a disc golf course, and a pump track. It also expands the park ranger team and boosts maintenance staffing by 50%, making our parks cleaner and safer.

Together, these measures cost the average homeowner less than $8/month–a modest investment for a stronger, healthier Spokane.

These proposals were shaped with extensive community input and reflect our shared values – education, wellness, equity and opportunity. Let’s seize this chance to build a better Spokane for generations to come.

Please vote “yes” for schools and vote “yes” for parks.

Callie Bendickson

Spokane

Legacy of parks and schools

The parks/schools partnership is a shining example of what can happen when public institutions come together for the greater good. This initiative will bring long-overdue improvements to every park, every school, and every neighborhood in Spokane – and it deserves our full support. By investing in shared spaces that benefit both students and the broader public, we are reinforcing Spokane’s deep-rooted values around community, health, and nature.

More than a century ago, the Olmsted Brothers crafted a visionary plan for Spokane’s parks – laying out a legacy that still guides us today. In their 1917 report to the Spokane Park Board, they wrote:

“Parks constitute one of the best means of drawing people out-of-doors … School children are attracted to parks mainly for active play … Older men and women find an inducement to walk in the parks … to study birds, flowers … or for the more refined and artistic satisfaction to be derived from the contemplation of landscape and the sky and clouds.”

Their words remain as relevant now as they were then. Parks are where we learn, play, connect, and reflect – regardless of age. They are essential public assets that nurture both physical and mental health, especially when integrated with schools that are central to our communities.

Let us build on this legacy and ensure that the next generation inherits not only well-maintained parks and schools, but a community that understands the value of shared spaces and collective well-being.

Mike Terrell

Greenacres

Mary Logan works for Spokane

Judge Mary Logan deserves re-election. Judge Logan has broad bipartisan community support, including other judges, attorneys and community leaders. She has over 15 years of experience as a judge and previously worked in the criminal court system as a public defender.

Most importantly, Judge Logan serves our community court. Community court handles nonviolent or “quality of life” offenses like public camping, trespassing, pedestrian interference, theft, vandalism, illicit substance possession, or sit and lie violations in the downtown core. Rather than simply putting those defenders in jail, where they will inevitably return to the streets or offending again. The community court deals with the root cause of the problem – including getting people off the street, drug treatment, and health care. This is all under the supervision of the court system.

Community court represents a good balance of the carrot and the stick. Jail is expensive and often does not address the core issues that caused one to commit the crime. We need a variety of options in our criminal system and Judge Logan knows how to implement a community court that works.

Rick Eichstaedt

Spokane

Turnout for the election

Election Day is Nov. 4, and I’m sure that all the municipality precincts will be busy. But what about those precincts in the hinterlands? I checked my precinct and the only issue on the ballot is about increasing the funding for the Northside Fire District in Idaho. I suspect that there are other precincts with only one or two items on the ballot.

This usually means low turnouts for those affected precincts. Low turnout in any precinct usually gives the edge to the older, more conservative voters that don’t want their taxes increased for any reason. Even if that increase means saving their homes during a wildfire.

Witness the results of the May 2025 election. Three out of four levies failed because of low turnout. In the Oden, Idaho, precinct, just a hair over 28% of registered voters showed up with the majority voting “no” on the Northside Fire District levy request.

If people are concerned about losing their homes, they need to vote in favor of these levy requests. As wildfires become more frequent, we must improve the equipment and numbers of personnel needed to fight them. This is a participatory republic, and voting is the way to make our voices heard.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Library skywalk closure

Weekly downtown dates with my 5-year-old grandchild involve an escalator ride at River Park Square to get ice cream at Ben and Jerry’s, followed by trips to Whiz Kids or the Lego store. Our journey ends with a ride up the escalator in Nordstrom and a walk in the skywalk over to the children’s level of the Central Library to cuddle up and read or enjoy the play area.

Imagine our disappointment the other day while having our jaunt in River Park Square when we found our skywalk path to the library unexpectedly blocked! My little companion asked “Why?” I had no clear answer.

We had to head down to the street level, hold hands and cross Lincoln Street, wind our way past a couple of unhoused people, one of whom was yelling aggressively. It wasn’t a great journey for a young person to get to the children’s section of the library. And it was difficult for me, a 70-year-old grandmother to try to explain the skywalk closure and the sadness of a mentally ill individual on the street in obvious distress. During winter, our dates will not be at River Park Square without skywalk access. As much as we enjoy wandering River Park Square, I will move our girl time to NorthTown.

Please reopen the Lincoln Street skywalk to the Central Library.

Liz Ulmen

Spokane