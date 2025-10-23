Mica native Joe Kopp set to enter American Motorcycle Association Hall of Fame

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Selection to a sports Hall of Fame is earned in part from excelling in a field during an illustrious career. Mica native Joe Kopp certainly fits that description as he is set to be enshrined into the American Motorcycle Association’s Hall of Fame during a three-day celebration of the sport’s Class of 2025.

Formal presentation of riders to the hall was held on Thursday, kicking off a four-day celebration featuring racing activities and a fun ride of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Kopp views his career on the AMA Flat Track circuit as a rider with a working man’s ethic that amassed many career highlights. To be honored as a member of the AMA Hall of Fame was never part of his competitive plan.

“When I got the call, I was super excited. At the same time, it’s very humbling as there are some greats in the Hall of Fame, many of them are my heroes. I didn’t really feel I was ever in their same league. Sure, I’ve got some great racing accomplishments, but what probably got me this recognition is my involvement within the motorcycle community, industry and racing along with my continued presence long after my retirement from full-time racing.”

In a career that began in the 1990s and continues intermittently, Kopp has been surrounded by a support structure that embodies his common-man lifestyle. Never one of the most funded, nor arriving to tracks in the glamorous race haulers with a slew of mechanics to wrench his bikes, Kopp instead tapped into those closest to him.

“My family has been the biggest supporters I’ve had in my career. My wife DeeDee and my kids (Kody and Karly) along with extended family have helped in so many ways to make this all happen. (DeeDee) helped make this boy’s dream come true in so many ways. We chased the dream that I think was hers at times as much as mine. It’s been a true team effort over many years. Luckily, I always knew the importance of surrounding myself with good people, not necessarily the person with the fattest checkbook as you can quickly find out that doesn’t matter in real life. I have been very blessed to work with some of the best people ever. Most of my previous sponsors and mechanics are still people that I talk with regularly and I call very close friends”

The mechanics Kopp had by his side over the years provided great equipment in a historic run of race wins (21), championships (four) and much more. Competing for a variety of manufacturers along the way including Harley Davidson, Honda and Ducati as Kopp’s primary rides, the 56-year-old always posted solid results along the way. The hard work to provide high performance bikes at each event jumps out more so now that Kopp is on the cusp of entering the AMA Hall of Fame.

“I would have to say the Harley Davidson XR750 was a great bike (over the years). That motor package along with a few certain race chassis that I had just fit me perfect and was so fun to ride. I won the 2001 championship, got plenty of second place finishes in the championship standings and that proved to me that I deserved to be here (in the Hall of Fame)”

Kopp has been a safety and competition advocate since he stepped away from full-time racing. His feedback and veteran perspective have opened many doors in the sport, something that adds to his Hall of Fame resume.

“Now days I’m probably known by many as a person at the races that speaks up when safety and fairness in competition are not happening and I’m proud of that. Did I press the gray areas of a rule book? I’m a racer so we constantly look for edges, but not when safety and fairness are at stake. I make sure it’s right and I’m very proud of that.”

With an eye on the safety and competition side of flat track racing, Kopp still looks for chances to compete from time to time.

“Every now and then I get the itch to strap on the steel shoe again and see what the young guns have got. And yes, they usually kick my butt. I put up a pretty good fight with them, but it’s getting harder every year. I chalk that up to the learning curve that getting old sucks, but I’m not done yet. I’m sure you’ll continue to see me around something with two wheels and a motor.”