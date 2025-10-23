Prep roundup: Lilyana Shelley scores two goals for North Central; Noella Migliuri dishes out 26 assists for G-Prep

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action for the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

2A

North Central 7, Rogers 0: Lilyana Shelley scored two goals and the visiting Wolfpack (7-7-2, 5-5-1) shut out the Pirates (1-10-1, 0-4). Ellodie Flannagan stopped nine for Rogers.

Pullman 2, Clarkston 1: Andrea Wu scored the go ahead goal in the 71st minute, assisted by Vicky Villarino, and the Greyhounds (7-3-4, 6-1-3) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-11-1, 0-9-1). Aubree Hund scored the goal for Clarkston.

Deer Park 0, East Valley 0: The visiting Stags (4-8-2, 2-6-2) tied the Knights (7-4-4, 4-3-3). No details available.

Volleyball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Noella Migliuri dished out 26 assists and the visiting Bullpups (13-1, 7-1) defeated the Panthers (9-5, 5-3) in three sets. Mercedes Gilroy had nine kills and three aces for Mead.

Shadle Park 3, Central Valley 1: Brynn Hooper hammered 18 kills and blocked three and the visiting Highlanders (5-9, 2-6) defeated the Bears (4-9, 2-6) in four sets. Campbell Lathan had 20 digs for CV.