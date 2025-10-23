Slowpitch state: Ferris carries GSL banner into State 4A tourney; favorites Mt. Spokane, University on opposite side of brackets in 3A

Sometimes it is not how you start something, but how you finish.

The Ferris slowpitch softball team had a bit of an up-and-down season this fall, playing to a sub-.500 record entering the district tournament last week. But the Saxons (10-8, 5-8 in Greater Spokane League play) saved their best play for last, winning three straight to capture the District 6 title and the top berth from the district to state.

“They’re just coming together at the right time,” Ferris coach Linda Bushinski said.

“I was really impressed with myself and the girls and how we persevered through the hardships,” senior pitcher Maggie Singleton said. “Every day we show up to practice just looking to get better and that’s just been an amazing thing to watch. And we really deserve this.”

Ferris was slotted as the No. 5 seed to the state tournament and faces fourth-seeded Skyview (17-1) on Friday at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Fields in Yakima. The winner has a potential matchup against No. 1 Moses Lake (16-1) at 5 p.m., while the loser faces an elimination game at 3 p.m.

Ferris was the only GSL 4A team to qualify for state. Four-time consecutive state champion Chiawana was second in the district tourney and is the No. 7 seed at state. Chiawana beat Mead 5-4 in the state title game last season. A District 6/8 team has won the State 4A tournament every year it has been held since the championships were broken up by classification in 2019.

It is the first time the Saxons have qualified for state since 2017 – their only such appearance. Ferris shut out Pasco in the opening round of districts, then knocked off Mead in the semifinals and edged Lewis and Clark 13-12 in the district title game.

“It hasn’t happened in a while, but it’s been really exciting,” Singleton said. “It’s definitely a little bit of pressure, but it’s mostly exciting. None of us have been through this experience or gone this far, so we don’t really know what to expect. But we’re ready to put our best foot forward.”

“It doesn’t always happen for a lot of teams,” senior infielder Jadyn Hatchitt said. “Coming into senior year and having this group of girls and getting to go to state for the first time as a senior is, like, very special.”

LC eliminated Ferris in a loser-out game in last year’s district tournament.

”It started last year. We had some positive notes last year and we came close in the playoffs,” Bushinski said. “Getting beat by LC was a little frustrating.”

The Saxons lost to LC again this season in the team’s rivalry game under the lights at Merkel Sports Complex, but turned the tables on the Tigers in the playoffs this year.

”Let’s switch it on them,” Bushinski said of the message to her team for the title game. “We had that in our heads, and sure enough that’s what came to fruition.”

The Saxons lost several key players from last year’s team, but the team seems to have jelled over the course of the season.

“It’s so fun. It’s a blast,” Bushinski said. “And I’m glad the kids, you know, they lead it. They get in the dugout – they’re cheering. They’re doing all of that. And it’s great to have kids like Maggie and Jadyn to lead this year.”

“We have a really, really good group of girls,” Hatchitt said. “Our team camaraderie – we’re like a family. And there’s a lot to say about that too, is that you can be a team, but if there’s not like that kind of family element, then how do you work together? I feel like we all understand each other, and we all work together.”

A GSL school has played in four of the five State 4A championship games, but the Saxons do not think they feel the pressure to “defend the league” in Yakima.

“I think the biggest thing is to go out and have fun,” Hatchitt said. “Enjoy your experience, because not everyone gets this opportunity.”

State 3A/2A

The 3A/2A tournament will have solid representation from the GSL as well – undefeated league champion Mt. Spokane (18-0, 13-0 GSL) and University (16-3, 12-1) are seeded No. 1 and 3.

Mt. Spokane faces eighth-seeded Ballard (9-3) in the first round, while U-Hi takes on sixth-seeded Inglemoor (14-4). Seeded on opposite sides of the bracket, no one will be surprised if the two GSL teams face off for the third time this season in the state title game.

“It shows just how much talent the GSL has over here, and just how deep we are and how good of softball players,” Mt. Spokane senior third base Quincy Schuerman said. “We all know each other … you’ve played with them in club or against them. And so it’s just nice to go down there and see a familiar face and know that they’re equal competitors as we are.”

The Wildcats beat U-Hi 14-3 in a nonleague game early in the season, and edged the Titans 12-11 in eight innings on Oct. 6 in the teams’ league match.

“Last time we played them wasn’t our best, but I think we’re ready to come out and show them what we can do,” Schuerman said. “And we also know that they’re there and they’re ready to beat us. And so we know that we have to bring our ‘A’ game no matter what.”

The Wildcats’ game is predicated upon power – eight players have collectively hit 50 homers in 18 games, with Emme Bond (13), Schuerman (11) and Avery Fox (9) leading the way. Mt. Spokane has outscored opponents 353-49, have held opponents to five runs or fewer 16 times with six shutouts and had just one game end without the mercy rule in effect.

“These kids have been in the weight room,” coach Carl Adams said. “I know that gets overlooked a little bit, but they are athletes. They’ve worked really hard to be good softball players. They lift, they work out, they do those things that translate into, ‘Hey, the ball that I hit on the barrel is now going 220 feet.’ And that’s just not a fluke.”