Spokane Symphony brings back Harry Potter music series, with sensory-friendly event option

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony is bringing back the iconic music of the Harry Potter movie series to the Fox Theater for another year.

Stellar composers like John Williams, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat provided some of the most beloved themes and scene-setting music in all of cinematic history, including but certainly not limited to songs like “Harry’s Wondrous World, “Diagon Alley,” “My Love is Always Here,” “Quidditch Fanfare” and many more.

The entire family is invited to experience the magic of the music alongside that of Diagon Alley with an array of vendors available as well.

A sensory-friendly concert will be available, including altered lighting levels, flexibility to move around during the concert and sensory support tools.

The initial performance will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the sensory-friendly concert will be held the same time Sunday. Doors open both days at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Saturday performance start at $39 and general admission tickets for the Sunday sensory-friendly performance can be purchased for $35 at the Fox Theater website.