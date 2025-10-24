One dead, U.S. Highway 2 closed following head on collision with garbage truck

A fatal crash involving a garbage truck Friday morning has led to the closure of U.S. Route 2 just outside of Reardan, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers have closed the highway west of Stroup Road and implemented detour routes in both directions as they investigate a head-on collision between a garbage truck and a single vehicle that resulted in at least one death.

A pickup embossed with a Sunshine Disposal and Recycling can be seen amongst the first responder vehicles at the crash site in a photo shared to social media by the law enforcement agency.

The Spokesman-Review has reached out to the company and the Washington State Patrol for additional information.

Detours are in effect along U.S. 2, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Westbound drivers are being diverted to Coulee Hite Road, while those traveling east along the highway are being diverted at Carstens Road.

“This is a major incident and will have the highway blocked for a significant amount of time,” a social media post from the sheriff’s office reads.

This article will be updated.