Opinion letters for Friday, Oct. 24

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Local news media avoids full reporting

It appears that local broadcast news media has become the latest group to join the Trump Capitulation Club. At a time when we desperately need true objective reporting, our local stations have apparently abandoned the “why” and “how” portion of journalism (when telling the whole story may inconvenience the Trump Administration).

During the Biden Administration:

Any natural disasters would have brought immediate and direct questioning (as well as scrutiny) to Biden, and also FEMA officials. Response times and support levels were also frequently criticized. Any Transportation issues (air travel delays, etc.) would have resulted in Pete Buttigieg being thoroughly grilled by reporters. Reports on high prices were constantly being aired, and Biden was the regular recipient of the blame.

During the Trump Administration:

Natural disasters are almost a weekly occurrence, however neither Trump nor FEMA are ever referred to for accountability or solutions. There have been several high profile transportation accidents and issues, however I don’t recall ever seeing Sean Duffy taking any responsibility whatsoever. Prices are reportedly higher than ever, however Trump is never mentioned as the cause, or held to account for any resolution. Additionally, local program cutbacks (with their impact on Spokane people) seem to dominate nightly reporting, however the link is never established between the local cuts and Trump’s denial of previously appropriated funds.

We need true cause and effect broadcast news reporting, not half stories that lack accountability. I want to again recognize and thank The Spokesman-Review for remaining objective during these perilous times.

John Cross

Spokane

Investigation into local Catholic priest

I’m not Catholic, but as I wallowed through the lengthy “Local Priest accused of sexual misconduct” exposé in this paper’s Oct. 13 edition, my disgusts, thoughts, emotions, sympathies and curiosities ran the entire gamut. I cannot, for the life of me, understand how and why the editors of this paper deemed this church “dispute” to be appropriate and newsworthy. Yes, and especially at this time while it is early in the investigation stage.

In conclusion however, and I believe that anyone who believes in “fair play” will agree, now that The Spokesman-Review has chosen to “open this can of worms,” it would be grossly unfair to ex-priest Mejia, the dissenting members of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane, its leaders, the “formal Spokane Police Department investigation” and the readers of this paper if it does not follow and report on this case right through to its final conclusion!

Ken Campbell

Deer Park