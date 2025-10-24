Police: Caldwell man arrested for creating ‘extremely volatile’ explosives

By Alex Brizee The Idaho Statesman

Caldwell police officers arrested a 67-year-old resident for allegedly creating homemade explosive devices.

On Thursday morning, officers with the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at the man’s residence in the 500 block of East Ithaca Street in Caldwell, according to a news release from the agency. The explosive devices were determined to be “extremely volatile and unsafe,” the release said.

“Several devices of concern were located and safely rendered inoperable,” police said in the release, adding that the Nampa Police Department and an explosives specialist with the National Guard assisted.

Police said that they seized illegal drugs from the home and that 23 dogs were found on the property and taken to a local animal shelter “for care and evaluation.”

The suspect was booked into the Canyon County jail and is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of destructive devices or bombs and drug manufacturing, according to online court records. He also faces two misdemeanors for allegedly keeping gunpowder or other explosives in town and possession of drug paraphernalia, records showed.

His initial hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.