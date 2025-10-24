Week 8 prep football roundup: Cheney’s breakthrough season continues; East Valley tops Rogers in 2A

From staff reports

Cheney’s breakthrough season in the Greater Spokane League continued Friday night – emphatically.

Connor Collins went 17 of 23 for 318 yards with five touchdown passes and the Blackhawks downed visiting University 41-0, clinching at least the second GSL 3A seed to the State Round of 32 in Week 10.

Cheney faces Mt. Spokane next week, both teams at 7-1 with losses only to Gonzaga Prep, for the No. 1 seed from the league to the postseason.

U-Hi, which will finish third among GSL 3A teams, will have to face the Mid-Columbia Conference third-place team in a Tuesday play-in game after the regular season concludes for a berth to state.

Collins hit Ashton Huse with an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the game, and Christopher Wilson’s 22-yard TD run made it 14-0. Collins connected with Tank Best for scores twice in the second quarter and found Huse on a 43-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter to blow it open.

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 31, Ridgeline 13: Cade Strocsher went 8 of 11 for 149 yards and three touchdown passes and the visiting Wildcats (7-1) defeated the Falcons (2-6). Jaxin Fieser scored on a 57-yard run for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 28, Ferris 0: Sully Sandusky threw for 201 yards with three TDs and the Tigers (4-4) shut out the Saxons (0-8) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Elijah Nelson, Porter Pearson and Erik Roggenbauer all caught scores for LC.

Central Valley 42, Shadle Park 0: Sharif Wade went 18 of 28 for 265 yards with four touchdown passes and the Bears (2-6) shut out the Highlanders (1-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Noah Krogh had four catches for 76 yards with two TDs for CV.

GSL 2A

East Valley 30, Rogers 21: Tarin Fields scored on a 7-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter, and added the 2-point conversion, and the Knights (5-3, 4-1) picked up a safety on the next possession to hold off the visiting Pirates (4-4, 2-3).

Fields finished 7 of 11 for 67 yards but has two TD passes, one each to Jackson Krogseth and Marvin Zauana. Alex Peabody had five catches for 104 yards with a TD for Rogers.

West Valley 48, North Central 14: Elijah Newman carried 16 times for 86 yards with two touchdowns, and caught a 30-yard TD pass, and the Eagles (7-1, 5-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (4-4, 2-3). Erik Borg scored three TDs – receptions of 21 and 25 yards, and a 65-yard punt return.

Pullman 28, Clarkston 13: Connor Stewart went 11 for 13 for 132 yards and two touchdown passes and the visiting Greyhounds (3-5, 3-3) defeated the Bantams (0-7, 0-5). Kendry Gimlin went 17 of 24 for 156 yards and a touchdown pass for Clarkston.

Nonleague

Deer Park 30, Riverside 21: Kale Blades caught touchdown passes of 18 and 28 yards and the visiting Stags (3-5) outlasted the Rams (2-6). Ethan Wilfong scored rushing touchdowns of 43 and 1 yards for Riverside.