13 shot, 2 dead, in North Carolina mass shooting at large party

A mass shooting at a large party in rural North Carolina left 13 people shot, with two dead, local officials said.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a noise complaint at a property outside of Maxton, located about 30 miles southwest of Fayetteville. Prior to arriving, multiple 911 calls reported people had been shot at the same address, a sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

Over 150 people ran from the party before law enforcement arrived, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a previous update.

At the property, deputies found Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16, both of Lumberton, dead at the scene. Multiple other victims arrived at local hospitals.

The wounded range in age from 17 to 43 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

“This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured,” Wilkins said in a statement.

Officials said people posted multiple videos to social media of guns, alcohol and teens at the large party.

No suspects are in custody, Damien McLean, chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, said in a phone interview. There was no current threat, he said, adding it appeared to be an isolated incident at the party.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help from anyone with information about the shooting or anyone around when the shooting began.

The shooting is the largest in recent memory in Robeson County, McLean said.