Ask the doctors: Exercise intolerance one of th esymptoms of long COVID

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I’ve been an endurance athlete my whole adult life. After having COVID-19, I’ve gone from running marathons at an 8-minute mile pace to needing walking breaks whenever I run. Are there studies about long COVID and endurance? How I can join one?

Dear Reader: You have introduced an important topic that will be of interest to many readers. The issue of long COVID – and of COVID itself – has largely vanished from public discussion.

However, in the nearly six years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 111 million verified cases of the disease in the U.S. and more than 1 million deaths. Those who survive are at risk of developing long COVID, an ongoing collection of symptoms that persist for weeks, months and even years after the initial infection has passed.

Long COVID affects everyone differently. The symptoms, as well as their severity and duration, vary from person to person. Some people experience only one or two symptoms, while the condition affects others in multiple ways.

These symptoms include heart palpitations, changes to blood pressure, insomnia, headache, brain fog, an ongoing loss of the sense of smell and taste, depression, gastric disturbance, bowel problems, anxiety and exhaustion. Unfortunately, the decrease in physical stamina that you have experienced is common. It is referred to as “exercise intolerance,” and sometimes as “post-exertional malaise,” or PEM.

Studies into exercise intolerance among people who have recovered from COVID reveal it to be a complex and multifaceted condition. It involves changes to how the muscles maintain strength, how they use energy, how the cardiovascular system maintains aerobic capacity and responds to stress and how the autonomic nervous system regulates heart rate and blood pressure. Researchers have also observed changes to immune function that affect endurance.

Because long COVID varies so greatly from person to person, there is no single approach to managing exercise intolerance. For some people, pushing through the exhaustion only makes symptoms worse. For others, a gradual and measured approach of low-intensity and short-duration exercise yields gradual improvement.

The current guidance for people living with COVID-related exercise intolerance recommends working with, and being monitored by, your health care provider or an experienced physical therapist.

As for research into this aspect of long COVID, the good news is that it is widespread and ongoing. The best source for finding an appropriate study is clinicaltrials.gov, which is maintained by the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The homepage includes a form into which you would enter the search terms “long COVID” and “exercise intolerance.”

Another resource for anyone living with long COVID is the NIH RECOVER initiative, at recovercovid.org. It includes research, resources and news updates about the syndrome.

For information about ongoing long COVID studies, click the link at the top of the page on the right-hand side. This information includes all aspects of long COVID, including exercise intolerance, cognitive issues, cardiovascular and other physical issues and sleep disturbance.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.