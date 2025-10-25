Make a statement with bold color

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to design, bold color is like the life of a party: often loud, confident and distinctive.

While soft hues whisper, full color makes a statement.

Think emerald, sapphire, hot pink, mustard or even fire-engine red; these shades don’t just decorate a space, they often define them.

Bold color isn’t only for risk-takers; it’s for anyone ready to bring instant energy, style and personality into their home.

Looking for ways to infuse bold color into your home? Here are my top 10 tips.

1. Paint an accent wall in a bold shade to instantly anchor the room while keeping the rest of the space balanced.

2. Experiment with color blocking by pairing two strong hues together for a modern, bold look.

3. Choose a bold colored sofa or armchair to help “anchor” a space.

4. Use high-gloss paint in a daring shade to add depth and light reflection and add a touch of glamour.

5. Layer bold colors to create both richness and dimension.

6. Combine two or three bold hues in one room, but keep patterns simple so the colors feel intentional, not chaotic.

7. Paint unexpected surfaces such as ceilings, doors or even built-ins, for an element of surprise and drama.

8. Bring in boldness through art, rugs or lighting fixtures that can be swapped or updated more easily than paint.

9. Balance strong colors with natural elements like wood, stone or crisp neutrals so the room still feels grounded.

10. Be brave enough to mix a bold pattern in a bold color to make an “over the top” statement.