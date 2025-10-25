‘I am not done.’ Kamala Harris weighs in on another presidential bid

Zachary Schermele USA Today

WASHINGTON - Former Vice President Kamala Harris still isn’t ruling out another presidential run.

Before offering some of her strongest hints yet that she may be reconsidering a White House bid, the Democrats’ 2024 White House nominee was asked in an interview this week whether the first woman president could be her – even after losing last year to President Donald Trump.

“Possibly,” she told the BBC, adding, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

The 61-year old who made history as the country’s first female, Black and Asian-American vice president hedged her suggestion with a few caveats, though, stressing that she has not yet decided what her own political future holds.

“There are many ways to serve,” she said.

Harris considered a run for governor in her home state of California in 2026. But she closed that door – and left another one open for the 2028 presidential contest – in July. Her decision not to enter the gubernatorial campaign effectively kickstarted the potentially crowded Democratic primary to succeed Trump in three years.

Yet after a bruising loss last year, the former vice president would have an uphill battle ahead of her to regain support within her party and among voters across the country. A Politico poll conducted over the summer showed California Democrats would slightly prefer Gavin Newsom, their current governor, over Harris in a presidential contest.

“There are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things,” Harris told the BBC. “I’ve never listened to polls.”