The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
48°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

‘I am not done.’ Kamala Harris weighs in on another presidential bid

Former Vice President Kamala Harris pauses as she speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala on April 30 in San Francisco. (Getty Images)
Zachary Schermele USA Today

WASHINGTON - Former Vice President Kamala Harris still isn’t ruling out another presidential run.

Before offering some of her strongest hints yet that she may be reconsidering a White House bid, the Democrats’ 2024 White House nominee was asked in an interview this week whether the first woman president could be her – even after losing last year to President Donald Trump.

“Possibly,” she told the BBC, adding, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

The 61-year old who made history as the country’s first female, Black and Asian-American vice president hedged her suggestion with a few caveats, though, stressing that she has not yet decided what her own political future holds.

“There are many ways to serve,” she said.

Harris considered a run for governor in her home state of California in 2026. But she closed that door – and left another one open for the 2028 presidential contest – in July. Her decision not to enter the gubernatorial campaign effectively kickstarted the potentially crowded Democratic primary to succeed Trump in three years.

Yet after a bruising loss last year, the former vice president would have an uphill battle ahead of her to regain support within her party and among voters across the country. A Politico  poll conducted over the summer showed California Democrats would slightly prefer Gavin Newsom, their current governor, over Harris in a presidential contest.

“There are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things,” Harris told the BBC. “I’ve never listened to polls.”