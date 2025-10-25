The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
50°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: F1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Chicago at Baltimore CBS

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Houston Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Denver CBS

5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Pittsburgh NBC

Golf

10:30 a.m.: Champions: Simmons Bank Championship……………Golf

1:30 p.m.: PGA: Black Desert Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Colorado at New Jersey NHL

Hockey, WHL

5:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane Victory+

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Sassuolo CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa USA

8:15 a.m.: La Liga: FC Barcelona at Real Madrid ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Everton USA

2:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Chicago at Philadelphia FS1

Soccer, women

9 a.m.: College: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU

1 p.m.: International friendly: Portugal at United States TNT

Volleyball, college women

10 a.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN

Noon: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Pittsburgh 700-AM/105.3-FM

All events subject to change