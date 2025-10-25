On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: F1: Mexico Grand Prix ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Chicago at Baltimore CBS
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Houston Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Denver CBS
5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Pittsburgh NBC
Golf
10:30 a.m.: Champions: Simmons Bank Championship……………Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA: Black Desert Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Colorado at New Jersey NHL
Hockey, WHL
5:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane Victory+
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Sassuolo CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Aston Villa USA
8:15 a.m.: La Liga: FC Barcelona at Real Madrid ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Everton USA
2:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Chicago at Philadelphia FS1
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: College: Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU
1 p.m.: International friendly: Portugal at United States TNT
Volleyball, college women
10 a.m.: Florida at Arkansas ESPN
Noon: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Pittsburgh 700-AM/105.3-FM
All events subject to change