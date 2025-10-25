Robert Cropf: Trump gives up the fight against hunger

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Consider a hunger policy director at a state Department of Social Services studying food insecurity data across the state. For years, she has relied on the USDA’s annual Household Food Security Report to identify where hunger is rising, how many families are skipping meals, and how many children go to bed hungry. Those numbers help her target resources and advocate for stronger programs.

Now there is no new data. The survey has been “suspended for review,” officially to allow for a “methodological reassessment” and cost analysis. Critics say the timing and language suggest political motives. It is one of many federal data programs quietly dropped under a Trump executive order on so-called “nonessential statistics,” a phrase that almost parodies itself. Labeling hunger data “nonessential” is like turning off a fire alarm because it makes too much noise; it implies that acknowledging food insecurity is optional and reveals more about the administration’s priorities than reality.

Without data, planning becomes guesswork and fighting hunger means doing it in the dark.

For nearly three decades, the Household Food Security Report has been the nation’s most comprehensive measure of hunger, an essential piece of bureaucracy that told the truth about who was eating and who was not. The Trump administration’s decision to halt its collection marks more than a budget cut; it is an attempt to erase a mirror reflecting uncomfortable realities. The order cites efficiency and cost savings, but its real effect is political. Without the numbers, hunger becomes invisible, harder to prove, and easier to deny.

The myth of savings

To put the cost in perspective, the Economic Research Service’s annual budget is roughly equivalent to what the federal government spends on military bands. That comparison underscores how minimal the supposed savings are and highlights the contrast between cost and consequence.

The moral cost of hiding hunger is inseparable from the fiscal debate. Every dollar saved by cutting data collection represents a choice to look away, to trade transparency for convenience.

Economic justifications often serve as political cover, disguising efforts to silence uncomfortable truths. The fiscal rationale does not hold up. The Economic Research Service, which produces the Household Food Security Report, has a budget of roughly $310 million. Estimates suggest the report itself costs only a few million dollars to conduct and analyze, which is barely a rounding error in federal terms. Even a generous estimate of $20 million in savings would have no measurable impact on the deficit.

Ending it is not about balancing the books; it is about hiding the evidence. Without data, there is no accountability, no uncomfortable truths, and no evidence to challenge political narratives. The decision to halt the report was not fiscal; it was strategic. If the numbers are not collected, the problem cannot be proven. And if it cannot be proven, it can be ignored.

The local fallout

Hunger is not an abstract policy issue; it is a daily reality for millions of Americans. The disappearance of data has tangible human costs long before it becomes a bureaucratic concern. Without reliable information, the families lining up at food pantries, the schools planning lunch programs, and the states seeking aid are left guessing.

The consequences of data suppression do not stay in Washington, D.C. They ripple outward, hitting communities where the need is greatest.

Governors, mayors, school districts, and food banks rely on federal hunger data to qualify for funding and design effective programs. Without it, they are flying blind. In cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, school lunch programs use the data to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals. In rural areas, where food deserts stretch for miles, the numbers guide mobile food banks and nutrition outreach.

When the metrics vanish, so does the leverage to demand federal support. Suppressing hunger data does not make hunger go away; it just makes it harder to see. And when we cannot see it, we cannot solve it.

The absence of national data also erodes accountability. Congress cannot track the effectiveness of programs like SNAP or WIC without consistent reporting. Researchers lose the ability to compare trends over time, making it easier for policymakers to claim success where there is actually decline. The nation’s hunger crisis does not get solved; instead, it slips beneath the surface of official statistics, where it is easier to ignore.

A crisis hidden in plain sight

Congress and federal agencies still have the tools to repair this damage. They can restore the Household Food Security Report, require regular publication, and protect data collection from political interference, ensuring hunger never disappears from the national agenda.

Counting the hungry is more than a statistic; it is a test of national conscience. When the government stops gathering facts, it stops acknowledging those who suffer. Restoring this data is not bureaucracy; it is civic responsibility and a reaffirmation that compassion and accountability still matter.

Data collection keeps government honest by revealing where policy fails and where people are left behind. When leaders decide what information the public can see, governance turns into propaganda. Suppressing food security data is not about efficiency; it is about control. Without transparent measures of hunger, citizens lose the power to hold leaders accountable.

Political scientist and public policy theorist John W. Kingdon observed that indicators shape the national agenda. Leaving hunger statistics off that list sends a dangerous message: that hunger no longer matters enough to measure.

In the end, data suppression corrodes trust, weakens institutions, and turns public policy into a political weapon. The fight against hunger must begin again – with the courage to count and the will to act.

Robert Cropf is a professor of political science at Saint Louis University.