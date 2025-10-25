Spokane Velocity draw with Union Omaha, lock up No. 3 seed in playoffs

From Staff Reports

While the Spokane Velocity had already clinched a playoff position, and home-field advantage in the first round of the 2025 postseason, their seeding still needed sorting, with the USL League One regular season drawing to a close on Saturday.

Spokane entered their final matchup with the Union Omaha Owls fighting for a No. 2 or 3 seed and a date at ONE Spokane Stadium with either South Georgia Tormenta (No. 6 seed) or Portland Hearts of Pine (No. 7 seed).

The Owls, who also locked up a playoff bid prior to the match, had a No. 4 seed, and home-field advantage on the line.

After scoring a quick goal, Spokane struggled to muster any more shot attempts, and allowed a first-half rally, finding themselves in a one-goal deficit at the end of the period before Anuar Pelaez converted a late equalizer for a 2-2 draw at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

In the fifth minute, Javier Martin sent a lead ground pass from the centerfield to Union Omaha’s half and Marky Hernandez and Pelaez raced two Owl defenders to the ball.

Union goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu sprinted out of the goalie box and stole the ball from underneath Pelaez. But the ball bounced off Nuhu and found Hernandez who curled the 20-yard shot into the empty frame for his first goal of the season.

But in the 31st minute, Union Omaha forward Ryan Becher responded with his eighth goal, after receiving a cross from Dion Acoff to level the game 1-1.

Just before halftime, Spokane surrendered another goal when Max Schneider angled a corner kick into the bottom left corner of the net.

The Velocity who had 39% possession for the game, leaned on their leading scorer, who registered nine goals in the regular season, and in the 81st minute, Martin sent a lob to Pelaez in the penalty box for the leveler.